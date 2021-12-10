That Will Never Work
#5: Walmart or Bust
To be honest, Marc wasn't overly enthusiastic about Caitie's product idea when she first pitched it to him. But, one year later, she (and her mom!) have secured both a patent and a huge order from Walmart for her Socket Lock-It phone accessory. Now, in addition to fulfilling this order, she has to focus on her next steps, and that's where the rubber will really hit the road. Marc's got some great advice for her.