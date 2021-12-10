That Will Never Work
#2: Always Leave Them Crying
London-based Nick has a leg up on many an entrepreneur; he's already launched his dream business: a subscription-based premium content platform for SciFi superfans. Not only that, but his small-but-engaged audience is lapping it up - and begging for more. So now that he knows he can move his users to tears of joy, he's come to Marc to find out how to take that all-important next step: scaling up his audience without dumbing down his product.