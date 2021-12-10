That Will Never Work
#1: Home Care Meets Ride Share
Inspired by many trials over the past year (a global pandemic as well as her mom’s ailing health), Gurpreet, a veteran care provider, has envisioned a better model for procuring home health care but needs to determine her best first step to make her vision a reality. And while it’s tempting to dive into a tech build, after her call with Marc, she realizes that the answer lies in doubling down on her own unique experience to really move forward.If you want to be a guest on “That Will Never Work” and get help from Marc with your business issues, leave a message at: 1 888 MARCPOD / (888) 627-2763. You can also connect with Marc on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/thatwillneverwork/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/mbrandolph) and on his website (https://Marcrandolph.com), where you can also sign up for his newsletter (https://www.marcrandolph.com/newsletter).