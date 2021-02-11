That Will Never Work
#22: Self-Made in Every Way
Marc’s guest today, Seville, is a singular talent. She’s been making her own jewelry by hand since she was 12; over the years, her unique works have become favorites of such icons as NYC fashion magnate Patricia Field and singer Alicia Keys. Now, as a bi-coastal business owner, she’s focused on how to expand what she does without changing who she is. She and Marc have an amazing discussion about authenticity, content marketing and why she doesn’t have to worry too much about copycats.Want to be a guest on "That Will Never Work" and get help with your business issues? Head to https://marcrandolph.com/guest (https://marcrandolph.com/guest), fill out the form, and leave a voice message right there on the site. While there, you can also sign up for Marc’s newsletter – or else connect with him on Twitter (@mbrandolph) or on Instagram (@ThatWillNeverWork).