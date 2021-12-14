That Will Never Work
#28: The Most Important Decision? Deciding Who You're Building For.
Creating a new product or service involves hundreds of decisions: features, pricing, functionality, etc. But you can't make any of those decisions without making a bigger decision first: exactly who are you building for. In today's episode, Marc helps an oncologist-turned-entrepreneur take that critical - but non-intuitive - first step.