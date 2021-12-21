That Will Never Work
#29: Think Big But Start Small
Every app or service that sets out to change the world needs to start the same way: by changing the life of a single customer. So no matter how bold your vision, you still have to go through the same steps of iterative development. Today’s guest, Dana, wants to transform Global literacy, but Marc brings her down to earth, sharing his tips on how to develop big ideas. Rule number one? Make sure it does what at least one person wants it to do. Want to be a guest on "That Will Never Work" and get help with your business issues? Head to https://marcrandolph.com/guest (https://marcrandolph.com/guest), fill out the form, and leave a voice message right there on the site. While there, you can also sign up for Marc’s newsletter – or else connect with him on Twitter (@mbrandolph) or on Instagram (@ThatWillNeverWork).