#29: Think Big But Start Small
Every app or service that sets out to change the world needs to start the same way: by changing the life of a single customer. So no matter how bold your vision, you still have to go through the same steps of iterative development. Today’s guest, Dana, wants to transform Global literacy, but Marc brings her down to earth, sharing his tips on how to develop big ideas. Rule number one? Make sure it does what at least one person wants it to do.  Want to be a guest on "That Will Never Work" and get help with your business issues? Head to https://marcrandolph.com/guest (https://marcrandolph.com/guest), fill out the form, and leave a voice message right there on the site. While there, you can also sign up for Marc’s newsletter – or else connect with him on Twitter (@mbrandolph) or on Instagram (@ThatWillNeverWork).
Title
#29: Think Big But Start Small
#28: The Most Important Decision? Deciding Who You're Building For.
#27: Perfecting the Art of Gift-Giving - And Receiving
#26: From Service to Product and Back Again
#25: No Time In The Penalty Box
#24: A Metaverse of His Own
#23: A Solution In Need of a Market
#22: Self-Made in Every Way
#21: No Storm Can Stop Him
#20: A Better Way To Help Survivors
#19: A Device That Could Save Lives
#18: Sneakerheads Unite!
#17: Finding Your Funding
#16: Architecting Life’s Biggest Moments
#15: Keeping The Smile Squad Happy
#14: Distractions Be Gone!
#13: The Man Who Would Be Pepper King
#12: Who is Your Customer?
#11: The Culture of Success
#10: Getting Into a Subscription Frame of Mind
#9: Every Great App Starts as a Great Idea
#8: The Business of Being Unemployed
#7: Taking The Stigma Out of Erotic Art
#6: These Houses Won’t Build Themselves
#5: Walmart or Bust
#4: COVID-Friendly and Ready to Rally
#3: Adventure Won't Wait
#2: Always Leave Them Crying
#1: Home Care Meets Ride Share
Introducing: That Will Never Work with Marc Randolph

Marc Randolph, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, works directly with entrepreneurs who have been told “that will never work,” helping them turn their nascent or struggling businesses into sustainable companies.
