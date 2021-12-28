That Will Never Work
#30: When Ramping Up Your Business Means Blowing Up Your Model
Why would you blow up a successful business model? To make an even better one, of course. That’s the place we find today’s guest, Nunzio. In order to streamline and maximize his service - which provides listings for folks buying and selling businesses - he’s going to ruffle some feathers and dry up some previously wet beaks. Marc coaches him through the uncomfortable steps that will hopefully bring him to a new tier of success. Want to be a guest on "That Will Never Work" and get help with your business issues? Head to https://marcrandolph.com/guest (https://marcrandolph.com/guest), fill out the form, and leave a voice message right there on the site. While there, you can also sign up for Marc’s newsletter – or else connect with him on Twitter (@mbrandolph) or on Instagram (@ThatWillNeverWork).