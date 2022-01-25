That Will Never Work
#31: If The Shoe Fits, Sell It
Entrepreneurs hawking new products find inspiration in a variety of ways. And you know what? To the outside world, it doesn’t matter that much. A compelling origin story makes for great brand building, but it won’t be the first reason people buy your wares. The product has to fit a consumer need. Today’s guest, Kenton, who started making expandable shoes for barefoot orphans in Kenya, is taking his innovative solution into the marketplace. Now he has to get the product right - and that’s where Marc comes in.Want to be a guest on "That Will Never Work" and get help with your business issues? Head to https://marcrandolph.com/guest (https://marcrandolph.com/guest), fill out the form, and leave a voice message right there on the site. While there, you can also sign up for Marc’s newsletter – or else connect with him on Twitter (@mbrandolph) or on Instagram (@ThatWillNeverWork).