



That Will Never Work

#41: Super Coffee: How to Scale Culture in a Family Business

Jordan DeCicco created Super Coffee in his dorm room when he was only 19 years old. He dropped out of college to go full-time on his side-hustle and now, together with his two brothers runs the bottled beverage brand out of Austin, Texas.With an impressive $125m in annual revenue, the DeCiccos have attracted big name investors including J. Lo and Alex Rodriguez. Their next step is tackling how to scale - not just domestically but also internationally.But how do you maintain the company culture you created from the ground up when you're growing at this pace? And how do you lead as Chief People Person when your leadership team is made up of your older brothers?Listen in for actionable tips on how to scale culture "all the way to the bottom" as you grow around the world.