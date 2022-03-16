



That Will Never Work

#42: Data Driven by Design

How do you get your creative team on board with using data to help drive their decisions? That’s the question facing Katie, co-owner of Studio 882, an interior design and furniture showroom out of Glen Mills, PA. Katie believes she has found the secret sauce that will grow the business to the next level and enable her to expand around the US. She’s reapplying airport software, including air traffic control monitoring and facial recognition, to enhance the customer experience and mine valuable information about why one sofa sits and one sofa fits. It's a potential treasure trove of information… if her team would put it to use.In this episode Marc shares the secrets to layering creativity, intuition and data to help your business take flight. Want to be a guest on That Will Never Work? Head to https://marcrandolph.com/guest (https://marcrandolph.com/guest), fill out the form and record the question you’d like Marc’s help with right there on the site. And while you’re there sign up for Marc’s newsletter https://marcrandolph.com/newsletter/Feeling social? Marc would love to hear from you:Tw: @mbrandolphIG: @ThatWillNeverWork LinkedIn: Marcrandolph Tiktok: @marc_randolph