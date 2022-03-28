



That Will Never Work

#43: Did Marc just get career envy?

James is an adventurer in both life and business. But when your career is breaking world records how do you turn that into a sustainable business?He thinks he found his answer when he created his wilderness team building program My Adventure Group… and he's getting rave reviews. The trouble is, he's just not getting enough customers. Can Marc help James modify his offering and approach to navigate a better path? Listen in to find out.