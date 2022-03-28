Podcast / That Will Never Work
That Will Never Work
That Will Never Work
#44: Could this be the World’s Youngest Start-Up?
How do you support entrepreneurial spirit in your child?  That’s what Marc explores in this week’s episode with the help of the first ever quartet of co-founders to appear on the show.  Elementary schoolers Julianne, Zachary, Maxfield and Mark have created beverage brand Astronade and caught Marc’s attention with their plucky marketing plan that even wound in their local mayor.   Could the kid factor be the secret sauce?  Listen as Marc gives a masterclass in how the youngest of entrepreneurs can get on the launch pad to success. Want to be a guest on That Will Never Work? Head to https://marcrandolph.com/guest (https://marcrandolph.com/guest), fill out the form and record the question you’d like Marc’s help with right there on the site. And while you’re there sign up for Marc’s newsletter https://marcrandolph.com/newsletter/Feeling social? Marc would love to hear from you:Tw: @mbrandolphIG: @ThatWillNeverWork LinkedIn: Marcrandolph   Tiktok: @marc_randolph
Play
Title
This Grad Student Is Changing the Way Chemists Clean Their Flasks
How This College Student Got Her Drone Business Off The Ground
Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on How to Woo Investors Even If You Have No Sales
Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on Pitching Investors, Testing Ideas and Finally Launching Your Dream

All Series

Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers

On the new Restaurant Influencers podcast, leaders in the restaurant and hospitality space share their secrets to Smartphone Storytelling and how to be found online.
More Details
That Will Never Work

That Will Never Work

Marc Randolph, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, works directly with entrepreneurs who have been told “that will never work,” helping them turn their nascent or struggling businesses into sustainable companies.
More Details
One Day With Jon Bier

One Day With Jon Bier

Don't overthink it. There's no brief, no agenda, just good conversations with interesting humans.
More Details
Behind the Review

Behind the Review

Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
More Details
Get A Real Job

Get A Real Job

Dan Bova, editorial director of Entrepreneur.com, chats with entrepreneurs with careers that their parents, teachers and any sane person in their life can't wait for them to quit and get a real job.
More Details
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits and mindsets of extraordinary people.
More Details
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media and Sprint Business.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

#44: Could this be the World’s Youngest Start-Up?
How do you support entrepreneurial spirit in your child?&nbsp; That’s what Marc explores in this week’s episode with the help of the first ever quartet of co-founders to appear on the show.&nbsp; Elementary schoolers Julianne, Zachary, Maxfield and Mark have created beverage brand Astronade and caught Marc’s attention with their plucky marketing plan that even wound in their local mayor. &nbsp; Could the kid factor be the secret sauce?&nbsp; Listen as Marc gives a masterclass in how the youngest of entrepreneurs can get on the launch pad to success.&nbsp;Want to be a guest on That Will Never Work?&nbsp;Head to https://marcrandolph.com/guest (https://marcrandolph.com/guest), fill out the form and record the question you’d like Marc’s help with right there on the site. And while you’re there sign up for Marc’s newsletter https://marcrandolph.com/newsletter/Feeling social? Marc would love to hear from you:Tw: @mbrandolphIG: @ThatWillNeverWork&nbsp;LinkedIn: Marcrandolph&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Tiktok: @marc_randolph