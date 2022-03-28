



That Will Never Work

#44: Could this be the World’s Youngest Start-Up?

How do you support entrepreneurial spirit in your child? That’s what Marc explores in this week’s episode with the help of the first ever quartet of co-founders to appear on the show. Elementary schoolers Julianne, Zachary, Maxfield and Mark have created beverage brand Astronade and caught Marc’s attention with their plucky marketing plan that even wound in their local mayor. Could the kid factor be the secret sauce? Listen as Marc gives a masterclass in how the youngest of entrepreneurs can get on the launch pad to success. Want to be a guest on That Will Never Work? Head to https://marcrandolph.com/guest (https://marcrandolph.com/guest), fill out the form and record the question you’d like Marc’s help with right there on the site. And while you’re there sign up for Marc’s newsletter https://marcrandolph.com/newsletter/Feeling social? Marc would love to hear from you:Tw: @mbrandolphIG: @ThatWillNeverWork LinkedIn: Marcrandolph Tiktok: @marc_randolph