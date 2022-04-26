That Will Never Work
#47: Could This Rival Kumon?
It's no secret that the pandemic hammered small businesses - especially those with brick and mortar locations. But this week's guest, Angela, wasn't going to let her thriving math enrichment business close, even when her store had to. As a prime example of the power of the pivot, she's actually managed to more than double her customer base and take her Philadelphia local business Trapezium Math, national by moving it online... But all this potential for growth has her at a crossroads - should she keep going slow and steady or is the time ripe to raise funds and expand even faster? And can she compete with the big franchise players like Mathnasium and Kumon?That's what Marc's here to help her figure out today…