That Will Never Work
#48: Can Free Consumable Products Make Big Profits?
Is it possible to make big profits from a free consumable product? This week's guest Josh Cliffords certainly thinks so. By selling ads on the side of bottles he's been able to establish his brand FreeWater at lighting speed in his hometown of Austin, Texas. His flair for posting viral TikTok videos has sent his message around the world.Josh has ambitious goals - creating the world's first free supermarket in which all the products are ad-backed and free-to-consumer, and with charitable giving baked into every unit his team hands out.But how does he convince advertisers, businesses, consumers… and Marc that this is the right way? Listen in to find out…