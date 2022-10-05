That Will Never Work
#49: Using Sampling to Unleash Your Niche!
How best to unleash your niche? That's what has Paul stumped.He's the founder of a company called Cicero Learning, a business that helps families with the problem of global education access on a bespoke basis.It's an educational method referred to as "World Schooling" which has become a hot topic thanks to the pandemic when laptop wielding parents realized that certain job types can now be done from literally anywhere in the world.But how can you best get customers educated on niche products and why the price tag is worth it? Listen in as Marc helps Paul think through the most effective sampling strategies and how to build your funnel.