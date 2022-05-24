That Will Never Work
#51: Finding Your Subscription Sweet Spot
Karl is faced with a puzzling subscription problem: he has plenty of downloads of his Cofeesup app – but his conversion rate from free trial to paying customer is surprisingly low. His solution to lift up neighborhood cafes over the mega marketers like Starbucks seems like a no brainer – you can get three cups of specialty coffee a week for just $8 a month… and the cafes even get supplied with free beans. So why isn't his growth as caffeinated as his product?Listen in as Marc takes Karl on a back to brass tacks masterclass in how to understand customer behavior… and then goes on to tackle another entrepreneurial biggy… How does Karl know when it's time to let go of being the CEO?