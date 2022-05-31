52: Start-Up Stress Special: Mental Health for Founders

#46: Can you Create a Repeatable, Scalable Business When Your Business is You?

She's worked with celebrities like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, brands like Adidas and magazines including Rolling Stone and Teen Vogue… She's even been a judge on Miss USA. But fashion photographer Sophie Elgort has hit a career juncture faced by many would-be entrepreneurs: how do you scale when your business is you?She thinks she's created a solution in her new company ClickHouse, which does back-to-back portrait photography pop up sessions to create "headshots" - photos that people use of themselves for business purposes. Her vision is to emulate the success of blow-dry salon Dry Bar and create a repeatable, scalable business that she can replicate all across the US. She's had success with her New York local pop up studios, but to make real money she needs to get some big businesses on board to give her the volume of people needed to keep with her vision of keeping the costs affordable but still being able to generate enough revenue for her company to be a success. Listen in for some great tips on how to find your scalability sweet spot, as Marc discusses her options in approaching the next phase in her business evolution and even gets some tips on his own headshot in the process.