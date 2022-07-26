That Will Never Work
#61: The Six Month Work Year
Matt has an intriguing question - can a founder work just six months of the year and still have a successful business? Frightmare - his UK based scare attraction - turns a great profit every year. But while the event itself is seasonal, he's realized that to be a success the business needs backroom staff year round. But he'd rather spend the off season in his camper, driving between the ski resorts of Europe. Can a work-life balance really extend to taking 6 full months of Van Life at a time? Or is it just a company culture disaster waiting to happen?