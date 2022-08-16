That Will Never Work
#63: Stop Thinking and Start Doing!
Sometimes entrepreneurs get so caught up in making their idea perfect, they forget to collide it with reality. Is that what's happening to this week's guest Reilly? His site Fleur.ai seeks to disrupt and democratize the art world. But it's been tough. It's an idea he and his co-founders passionately believe the world needs but it's also a pitch that Marc's heard a few times before.So what makes Fleur different? Have they got enough data to prove their premise? Listen in for an actionable episode that hones in on start-up 101…