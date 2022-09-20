That Will Never Work
#67: Let Go to Grow
Belissimo Hats has achieved something rare in today's market – the company has an enthusiastic celebrity following without ever having to pay a dime in influencer marketing money. They can count mega stars like Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg among the fans who just love to post about wearing their product. But the problem is co-founders, brothers Levi and Yossi Chayo, are still trying to do it all themselves. Are their worries about delegating getting in the way of the growth they could achieve? Listen in for actionable tips you can apply to your own company for scaling smartly.