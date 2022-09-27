That Will Never Work
#68: The Premium Product Conundrum
How earth friendly are the so-called "earth friendly" products? In the opinion of this week's guest Justine Potashnik - not very.But she believes she has the answer in her Advanced Soapberry Formula, derived from Himalayan tree nuts.A product like this has a higher cost to create than its competitors, which has her at a juncture - should the company take a lower margin to get onto shelves faster or focus on being premium? Listen in for Marc's tips on how to make the pivotal decisions in your product sales strategy when entering a crowded market.