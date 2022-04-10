That Will Never Work
#69: Should You Buy or Lease Your Location?
Have you ever wondered what people do with the advice that Marc gives them on the show?Well, David Silberman, co-founder of PingPod, is here to tell you just that.The first time he and Marc talked, David was trying to strategize the growth of his ping pong venue business and one of the hot topics was whether to buy or lease locations. Now that the company has been in business for a while, find out how things have evolved.. and what has real time data told him about the key rent vs lease debate? Want a deeper dive into the topics discussed in today’s show? The paperback edition of Marc’s international best-seller That Will Never Work is out now in bookstores and online: www.amazon.com/That-Will-Never-Work-Netflix/dp/0316530182 Want to be a guest? Head to Marcrandolph.com. While you’re there, sign up for Marc’s newsletter. Feeling social?Tw: @mbrandolphIG: @ThatWillNeverWork LinkedIn: Marc_randolph Marcrandolph.com