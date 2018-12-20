



772: How Grant Cardone, Others Spend $25k To Get 100m Person Social Media Blasts

Jeremy Haynes whose company is Megalodon Marketing. He’s building all kinds of personal brands for celebrities and entrepreneurs alike. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – 48 Laws of Power What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Infusionsoft, ClickFunnels and Stripe How many hours of sleep do you get? — 5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Speed is power, but power is nothing without control” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:55 – Nathan introduces Jeremy to the show 02:28 – “Real results in real life” 02:33 – Jeremy’s real life experiences have driven millions of dollars in infoproducts 02:43 – Jeremy only gives actionable advice 03:00 – Armando Montelongo is one of Jeremy’s clients 03:02 – Armando had a show that ran from 2006-2009 which was called Flip This House, by A&E 03:10 – Jeremy brands himself as the largest go-to personality in digital agency 03:20 – 16 months after Megalodon’s launch, Jeremy met Armando 03:28 – Armando explained to Jeremy how his TV show led to a business with $200M annual revenue in 2017 03:57 – $200M doesn’t include any online revenue 04:05 – The entirety of its revenue came from selling event tickets to people over the phone and up-selling them 04:18 – There were 22K customers between 2006-2009 and the majority of customers have an average transaction value of $20K or more 05:18 – At first, Jeremy couldn’t believe Armando’s story because 2017 is the year of online advertising 05:35 – Armando paid Jeremy $5K per day to come in for 3 days in total 05:48 – Armando’s business was built up on traditional media 06:05 – Jeremy did an assessment on Armando‘s business during his visit 06:15 – The business made 6-figures the first month of the launch after spending a mid 5-figures 06:30 – Armando is making a 7-figure revenue in the succeeding months 06:40 – Jeremy made 3 deals with Armando 06:48 – There was a monthly payment of $70K to pay for their social media partners 07:08 – Brandon Carter, Tai Lopez and Big Mike were some of his social media partners 07:14 – Dan Fleyshman and Branden Hampton from Elevator Studios have partnerships with big, social media brands 07:48 – $25K pays for 50 accounts to post to 100M people within 48 hours 08:38 – 33% of the social media activities is on Instagram as it’s a powerful platform 09:00 – An account with 60K views in an hour can have 2% of that traffic go to the product 10:20 – There’s a chrome plugin that helps you filter all Facebook posts 11:11 – Grant Cardone is the Number 1 sales trainer in the world 11:30 – Jeremy became a part of Grant’s business as an email marketing manager; he trained 50 of his people to use Infusionsoft 11:46 – Jeremy ended up as a digital marketing specialist 11:50 – By Jeremy’s sixth month, Grant’s business was making a million dollars in digital revenue 12:28 – Jeremy started with $50K a year to $60K a year with a bonus 13:54 – Jeremy created an omnipresent advertising model for marketing automation 14:05 – Jeremy categorizes Grant’s buyers 14:50 – Jeremy shows the buyers the ads they would want to see depending on their behavior and interests 15:21 – Jeremy shares an actual example using lead forms 15:43 – Jeremy tracks the leads from their customized URL and ads 16:29 – PlusThis is an Infusionsoft plugin where you can connect Facebook to Infusionsoft and generate an http post 16:47 – When a lead fills out a form, it will be generated to a campaign 16:51 – The first step in an marketing automation sequence will be an http post pushing the lead’s data to the target audience where the lead should be 17:03 – Then, the audience will be connected to the ad that is made for them 17:10 – The sequence won’t always be perfect 19:00 – Jeremy shares why people like him are needed to do this job 19:17 – People can hire from com 19:35 – Jeremy stayed with Grant for 13 months, then left to start his own agency 21:40 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Digital marketing is one of best ways to grow your revenue as a business. 