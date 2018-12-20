



EP 503: $125k for 5%, How To Grow Into $2m+ Valuation with InDemand CEO Alex Saidani

Alex Saidani, founder and CEO of Indemand. Alex is a developer who started coding at the age of 11. He started his first business at the age of 13 and was the youngest founder of a team to participate in the DotForge accelerator program with Hashtrack. Indemand supports businesses with providing online ordering software and an hourly delivery network. On top of this, Alex also finds time to mentor people in their start-ups and provide them with the necessary support. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Steve Jobs Biography What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — N/A Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Don't waste time pursuing people who are not going to help you or create value" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:25 – Nathan introduces Alex to the show 01:52 – Alex went to the 500 startups program 02:12 – Indemand sells software to groceries and other retail stores 02:25 – Indemand charges the stores directly 02:36 – Indemand is a SaaS business 02:52 – Indemand started in 2015 03:14 – First year revenue 03:38 – Indemand's usual customers 04:15 – Indemand has worked with 150 companies and there are 25 active customers 04:28 – Most of the inactive customers are startups 05:04 – Indemand had to increase their fees to make money 05:10 – ARPU per month is around $250 05:22 – MRR 05:55 – October 2016 revenue was $25,000 06:45 – What do people get when they pay $400 a month? 06:51 – help with start-up, customize branding, end up with a customer facing application 07:14 – Users get to monitor all the orders in real-time 07:40 – Total transaction volume in October 2016, is around 200 orders 08:20 – Indemand had a capital raising 10:30 – Indemand's other expenses 10:46 – Indemand sources people from Fiverr to find information 12:00 – Alex and his team are based in California 12:18 – Connect with Alex through his LinkedIn and email 13:51 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: An entrepreneur can start as early as 13 years old—you're never too young or old for that matter! Raising fees is often necessary to meet your clients' demands and update your services. Don't waste your time on "non-value creating" people.