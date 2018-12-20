



The Top

EP 497: Woopra $1M Raised, $1.6M 2015 Revenue, $300k MRR To Help Businesses Get Smarter with CEO Elie Khoury

Elie Khoury, co-founder and CEO of Woopra – a customer intelligence platform that helps businesses essentialize customer engagement across all channels. He studied Computer Science in Lebanese American University where he booked the first generation of Woopra in 2007. In addition to Woopra, he co-founded YallaStartup, a non-government organization establish to proper entrepreneurship in the Middle East and North Africa. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? – Steve Jobs Favorite online tool? — Google Calendar Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I won't change a thing" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:32 – Nathan introduces to Elie the show 02:09 – Woopra is designed for businesses to help them consolidate their customer activities across channels 02:22 – Woopra is a SaaS model and has monthly subscription 02:34 – Woopra is self-funded but they raised an Angel round few years ago 02:43 – Raised about a million dollars in the Angel round 02:48 – It was an equity round 02:58 – There are 12 people in the team 03:08 – All are based in SF 03:18 – Woopra mainly focused on SaaS businesses but they cater to wide-range of businesses 03:39 – Woopra has around 1000 customers at the moment 03:50 – Woopra has 100,000 active projects and 1000 of that are paying customers 04:10 – Average RPU is around $30,000 a year for enterprise and $ 3000 a year for SMB 04:30 – Woopra introduced their enterprise edition a couple of years ago 05:05 – Average MRR 05:27 – Gross customers monthly churn is lower on enterprise than SMB 06:15 – CAC is $ 1-2,000 on enterprise 06:35 – Lifetime value 07:39 – Average monthly lifetime value 07:53 – Woopra has a sales team that engages with enterprise customers 08:08 – Woopra was launched in 2008 08:25 – Woopra has 15,000 active projects that are running for free 09:25 – 2015 total revenue around $ 1.5 million 09:50 – Woopra is in a good place at the moment 10:02 – "Raising funding is always an option. We are just waiting for the right fit and the right time" 10:13 – Woopra has to scale in a faster pace and identify the perfect marketing tool 10:44 – Connect with Elie through their blog and his email 12:20 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Raising fund is always an option. Just wait for the right fit and the right time. There is time to polish things out. Take things slowly. Embrace your ignorance.