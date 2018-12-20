



The Top

EP 438: Dancing His Way to $100k+ Business with Instagram Genius, Dancing Wizard Zach Benson

Zach Benson, an award-winning dancer who travels around the world running instructional clinics. He's been featured as a Round 4 finalists on FOX TV's "So You Think You Can Dance," and he's also the founder and CEO of Assistagram.co. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Slide Edge What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Olson Favorite online tool? — Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— "Usually 7 and a half" If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "I wish I knew everything then that I know now" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Zach to the show 02:13 – How the dance clinic works 02:20 – Place, schedule, and class pricing 03:06 – Total revenue of the dance clinic in 2015 03:35 – Zach talks about how he partners with dance studios 04:25 – CTA 05:14 – Number of students per class 05:53 – Assistagram.co 06:07 – Team in the Philippines 06:27 – Hashtag optimization 06:58 – How to find hashtags to use 07:14 – There's no database 07:40 – Follow/unfollow process 08:38 – ROI 09:04 – Sample of Zach connecting and making a deal 10:17 – Cold marketing and prospecting 10:40 – Finding people on your niche 11:03 – Working with Four Seasons 11:14 – Regular hotel room rate 11:40 – How Zach got a free stay at the hotel 12:35 – Writing a free blog post 13:00 – Benefits of a good Instagram profile 13:26 – Current number of Assistagram clients 13:40 – Average pay a month 13:53 – Assistagram's services 14:28 – How to get people go to your Instagram account 15:38 – Reach Zack thru his email, website and Instagram. 17:58 - The Famous Five 3 Key Points: It's all about timing. Find the mentor who can help you grow. Be consistent and persistent. Resources Mentioned: Assistagram.co - Zach's business website @thetravellerslist – Zach's Instagram handle Benson.zach@gmail.com - Zach's email address