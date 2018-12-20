



My Company Was Just Acquired, Here's Whats Next with Nathan Latka

Ep 184 Heyo gets acquired, Nathan continues to tell-all about the selling of Heyo. In this part, he focuses on 'due diligence' and the business post-acquisition. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:00 – Nathan's talks with Jim Risner, a co-CEO of Votigo. 01:30 – Nathan signed the LOI offered by Votigo. 01:53 – Jim talks about Votigo, a social marketing promotions platform. 03:22 – Nathan kept leverage and created a safety net by keeping Letters of Intent from other companies in case the signed deal with Votigo fell through during 'due diligence.' 04:37 – Sue Zimmerman joins the show, one of Nathan's first customers at Heyo. 06:41 – Nathan does The Top Podcast because he loves being out in front of people, not for the money. 07:38 – Joe Snider weighs in on what he thinks Nathan should do with his podcast now that Heyo is being sold. 08:56 – Autumn Beam of the Write Your Own Story podcast calls in. 10:05 – Nathan talks to Jim Risner about Heyo's future post-acquisition – there are none to few changes planned. 11:09 – Nathan and Jim discuss red flags when it comes to business acquisition and due diligence. 12:40 – DJ Stephan, a highly accomplished entrepreneur and podcast listener calls in to advise Nathan. 15:03 – Nathan docu-signs the acquisition deal and sells Heyo. 18:29 – Get your mind in something, build it, hustle hard, ignore haters, and ride momentum to winning. 19:07 – What's next for Nathan? Find out live on February 4th in his webinar. 3 Key Points: While waiting on due diligence, Nathan kept leverage and created a safety net by keeping Letters of Intent from other companies in case the signed deal with Votigo fell through. Entrepreneurs often have strong intuition or 'gut feeling.' Sometimes it's wise to trust your instincts or to find out why you're feeling a certain way. Nathan's signed the deal to sell Heyo! What's next for him? Find out on his webinar launching on Feb. 4th. Resources Mentioned: Edgar – Nathan uses Edgar instead of other scheduling tools for Twitter because Edgar cycles through content over and over (buffer/others you have to re-input content over and over – time consuming). In the last several months, Edgar has driven Nathan over 3728 clicks that he didn't have to work or pay for. Heyo – Contests, sweepstakes, and campaign landing pages. Votigo – Social Marketing platform that acquired Heyo. Write Your Own Story – Podcast by caller Autumn Beam SkySlope – Caller D.J. Stephan's business Credits Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives