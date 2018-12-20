



How To Launch Your First Conference with Ryan Moran of Freedom Fast Lane: Financial Freedom, Personal Growth, and Extraordinary Living

Ep140 Ryan Moran of Freedom Fast Lane: Financial Freedom, Personal Growth, and Extraordinary Living Ryan Daniel Moran is one of the most sought after and well respected leaders on entrepreneurship in the marketplace. He is best known for helping businesses develop their million-dollar plan, getting rapid results, and investing the profits for passive income. Ryan is recognized for cutting out the fluff and creating the "fast lane" to results without compromising your lifestyle or being a slave to your business. 3 Key Points: 'Real companies' that have potential for growth offer products and services that are independently sought by customers. Not just from websites like Amazon. If you want to have an exit with a cash flow business, you need to build it like to acquire customers and influence the marketplace. For the younger viewers, you don't have to do something the way everybody says you should, you can blaze your own path. Episode Notes: 01:00 – Nathan's introduction to today's show 01:30 – Ryan joins the show 02:40 – To sell on Amazon, one should focus on ranking high on search keywords 03:25 – 'Real companies' offer products and services that are independently sought out by consumers – not just on Amazon 03:41 – Ryan's team's total topline revenue in October: 500K 04:06 – Primary expense of being in a products business is usually cost of goods sold (COGS) 04:45 – For Ryan and his team of 6, COGS is around 30% (in the ballpark) 05:40 – Costs include salary, sales, and advertising 07:08 – For publicity, Ryan's team often sponsors athletes or bloggers 07:54 – Ryan's primary focus is to scale into new areas and to find new ways to capture customers once they purchase through Amazon 08:42 – Ryan's team will put things in their packaging in order to direct attention to some of their other products 09:05 – Some examples of what are put in their product shipments 10:18 – Ryan's team nets just under 50% of their topline revenue of 500K 11:03 – Ryan and how he sold his yoga products business 13:14 – Selling a cash flow business is possible but not easy 14:30 – If you want to have an exit with a cash flow business, you need to build it like to acquire customers and influence the marketplace. 16:00 – Details on Ryan's next conference 17:55 – Famous Five Famous 5 Favorite Book?— Straight-Line Leadership by Dusan Djukich What CEO do you follow?— Glen Beck and Tai Lopez What is your favorite online tool?— Ryan prefers a physical journal (probably black moleskin) Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Most of the time (unless the baby's having a particular night) If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?— Realize that you don't have to do something the way everybody says it should be done. Blaze your own path. Resources Mentioned: Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects freedomfastlane.com – Ryan's website Glen Beck – Businessperson Ryan follows Tai Lopez – CEO Ryan follows. Straight-Line Leadership – Book that Ryan stands by