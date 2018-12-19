



The Top

Stress Free Way to Launch Startup In Red Tape Industries with Jarie Bolander of Lab Sensor Solutions

Ep 122 Jarie Bolander of LabSensor Solutions is an engineer by training, entrepreneur by nature and leader by endurance. Presently, he is the founder and COO of Lab Sensor Solutions, a company bringing sensor technology to healthcare to prevent medical errors. Click here to join the top tribe and instantly learn how Nathan made his first $10k at 19 years old: http://nathanlatka.com/startertribelive 3 Key Points: Know your industry. Quality, quality, quality. Start slow and do a LOT of research. Episode Notes: 01:15 – Nathan’s introduction to today’s Show with Jarie Bolander 01:25 – Lab Sensor Solutions 02:27 – Five founders discovered a need for their product 03:14 – How equity is split 04:10 – 4 year vesting period 04:22 – Sales process 05:09 – 85% margins 06:08 – Raised $420k seed money from friends and family 06:24– Who are the customers? 07:31– Break down of membership and service 07:33 – Business was launched in January after working on the sales platform for 2 years 07:47 – Current monthly earnings 08:30 – High touch sales process 08:45 – Growth hacking methods 09:25 – Average sale per customer after trial period 11:25 – $3k/month revenue 11:48 – Effect of affordable care act on Lab Sensor Solutions 12:44 – The Famous Five Resources Mentioned: Lab Sensor Solutions—Jarie’s new venture, a B2B medical company that ensures blood sample integrity in transit. Growth Geeks – The way Nathan hires growth hackers on a per project basis for things like info graphics, blog posts, and other growth projects without hiring full time employees. The Pumpkin Plan—By Mike Michalowicz Famous 5 Favorite Book?— The Pumpkin Plan By Mike Michalowicz What CEO do you follow?— Brian Clark What is your favorite online tool?— Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—Trying If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be?—Be confident that you can be your own boss. The people who tell you that you can’t are probably just jealous that you’re doing it. Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews! Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop The Top is FOR YOU if you are: A STUDENT who wants to become the CEO of a $10m company in under 24 months (episode #4) STUCK in the CORPORATE grind and looking to create a $10k/mo side business so you can quit (episode #7) An influencer or BLOGGER who wants to make $27k/mo in monthly RECURRING revenue to have the life you want and full CONTROL (episode #1) The Software as a Service (SaaS) entrepreneur who wants to grow to a $100m+ valuation (episode #14). Your host, Nathan Latka is a 25 year old software entrepreneur who has driven over $4.5 million in revenue and built a 25 person team as he dropped out of school, raised $2.5million from a Forbes Billionaire, and attracted over 10,000 paying customers from 160+ different countries. Oprah gets 60 minutes or more to make her guests comfortable to then ask tough questions. Nathan does it all in less than 15 minutes in this daily podcast that's like an audio version of Pat Flynn's monthly income report. Join the Top Tribe at http://NathanLatka.com/TheTop