802: Crypto VC: After $10m Raised in ICO for Fund 3, Now Demand High for $250m Fund 4

Spencer Bogart. He’s a managing director and the head of research for Blockchain Capital, the premier venture firm for investing directly in the blockchain companies. Prior to joining Blockchain Capital, Spencer was a VP of Equity Research where he covered traditional software and internet stocks. He had his first industry report on blockchain technology and is the most active analyst covering bitcoin. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Zero to One What CEO do you follow? – Balaji Srinivasan Favorite online tool? — Telegram How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “I just wish I would have spent more time on bitcoin” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:48 – Nathan introduces Spencer to the show 03:10 – Crypto hedge fund has created a “honey pot” for hackers 03:18 – The “honey pot” is actually bigger on the exchanges 04:23 – Most companies are now making bitcoins more accessible 04:45 – Spencer shares how to use Coinbase 05:00 – Spencer has predicted that there’s a sub 25% chance that the US SEC is approving a bitcoin ETF 05:21 – It is difficult for regulators to get comfortable with bitcoin 05:30 – Spencer shares the pros and cons of approving a bitcoin ETF 06:02 – There has been changes in US SEC’s administration that could be favorable with the approval 06:39 – There’s an ETF that was disapproved, but appealed and it was then granted 07:34 – There are speculators who moved in beforehand 08:03 – Blockchain Capital is a VC firm that has focused on blockchain for the last 4-5 years 08:14 – The last fund they did was their own ICO 08:23 – Their cap was a $10M offering 08:33 – Their offering’s sold out in just 10 minutes 08:50 – They are currently raising their fourth fund 09:10 – The industry has been changing consistently 09:36 – “We’re just all hands on deck” 10:08 – Blockchain Capital’s fund one was $3-5M and fund two was $15M 10:40 – Target fund for the fourth one is $250M 11:12 – Spencer shares about their Civic deal 11:50 – Civic allows you to provide your identity to others without them getting your identity 12:28 – Civic’s ICO 12:50 – Spencer discusses with his team how they handle situations where they had an initial investment of token sales 13:22 – Tokens are not dilutive 13:57 – People who bought into token issuance won’t directly benefit from the acquisition of companies 14:08 – There’s a lot of demand for under-line technology 15:35 – Spencer shares the problems Civic is trying to solve 16:18 – Civic wanted to sell enough tokens to get the attributions abroad to create an initial user base 16:35 – A company won’t sell its equity upfront 17:45 – Spencer made their acquisition and token issuance in two totally different time frames 18:13 – Token offerings have different models 20:19 – Nathan asks Spencer how an entrepreneur can manage his money in order to run the business vs. what to keep 20:31 – Most of the funds that have been raised should be converted to dollars so they can pay the bills 21:05 – Spencer is liquidating usually 80% 21:19 – “Do yourself a favor, convert into a currency that you can actually pay your bills in and pay the developers in” 21:57 – Spencer believes that Coinbase is the biggest brand in the space, especially in exchange 22:38 – Nathan asks Spencer, “what if any government starts normalizing crypto?”— the demand for the exchange would decrease drastically 22:58 – Coinbase was incentivized to not see widespread government adoption of cryptocurrency because they need people to put money into their system 23:20 – Spencer believes that if this happens, this will be a high class problem for Coinbase 23:25 – There are companies who are using Coinbase, not just for exchange 26:24 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Bitcoin is becoming more accessible to people because of the demand. The government's regulation on cryptocurrency is still in its beginnings. Liquidation of the funds depends on the company's decisions regarding what they need and their what their goals are. 