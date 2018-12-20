Podcast / The Top
802: Crypto VC: After $10m Raised in ICO for Fund 3, Now Demand High for $250m Fund 4
Spencer Bogart. He’s a managing director and the head of research for Blockchain Capital, the premier venture firm for investing directly in the blockchain companies. Prior to joining Blockchain Capital, Spencer was a VP of Equity Research where he covered traditional software and internet stocks. He had his first industry report on blockchain technology and is the most active analyst covering bitcoin. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Zero to One What CEO do you follow? – Balaji Srinivasan Favorite online tool? — Telegram How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “I just wish I would have spent more time on bitcoin”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:48 – Nathan introduces Spencer to the show 03:10 – Crypto hedge fund has created a “honey pot” for hackers 03:18 – The “honey pot” is actually bigger on the exchanges 04:23 – Most companies are now making bitcoins more accessible 04:45 – Spencer shares how to use Coinbase 05:00 – Spencer has predicted that there’s a sub 25% chance that the US SEC is approving a bitcoin ETF 05:21 – It is difficult for regulators to get comfortable with bitcoin 05:30 – Spencer shares the pros and cons of approving a bitcoin ETF 06:02 – There has been changes in US SEC’s administration that could be favorable with the approval 06:39 – There’s an ETF that was disapproved, but appealed and it was then granted 07:34 – There are speculators who moved in beforehand 08:03 – Blockchain Capital is a VC firm that has focused on blockchain for the last 4-5 years 08:14 – The last fund they did was their own ICO 08:23 – Their cap was a $10M offering 08:33 – Their offering’s sold out in just 10 minutes 08:50 – They are currently raising their fourth fund 09:10 – The industry has been changing consistently 09:36 – “We’re just all hands on deck” 10:08 – Blockchain Capital’s fund one was $3-5M and fund two was $15M 10:40 – Target fund for the fourth one is $250M 11:12 – Spencer shares about their Civic deal 11:50 – Civic allows you to provide your identity to others without them getting your identity 12:28 – Civic’s ICO 12:50 – Spencer discusses with his team how they handle situations where they had an initial investment of token sales 13:22 – Tokens are not dilutive 13:57 – People who bought into token issuance won’t directly benefit from the acquisition of companies 14:08 – There’s a lot of demand for under-line technology 15:35 – Spencer shares the problems Civic is trying to solve 16:18 – Civic wanted to sell enough tokens to get the attributions abroad to create an initial user base 16:35 – A company won’t sell its equity upfront 17:45 – Spencer made their acquisition and token issuance in two totally different time frames 18:13 – Token offerings have different models 20:19 – Nathan asks Spencer how an entrepreneur can manage his money in order to run the business vs. what to keep 20:31 – Most of the funds that have been raised should be converted to dollars so they can pay the bills 21:05 – Spencer is liquidating usually 80% 21:19 – “Do yourself a favor, convert into a currency that you can actually pay your bills in and pay the developers in” 21:57 – Spencer believes that Coinbase is the biggest brand in the space, especially in exchange 22:38 – Nathan asks Spencer, “what if any government starts normalizing crypto?”— the demand for the exchange would decrease drastically 22:58 – Coinbase was incentivized to not see widespread government adoption of cryptocurrency because they need people to put money into their system 23:20 – Spencer believes that if this happens, this will be a high class problem for Coinbase 23:25 – There are companies who are using Coinbase, not just for exchange 26:24 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Bitcoin is becoming more accessible to people because of the demand. 