Grow Revenues Through Exports with EXIM

Want higher revenue, steadier sales, and a broader customer base? Start exporting.

Businesses that go global often earn more, smooth out seasonal dips, and build resilience by diversifying their audience. But the process can feel intimidating. That's where we come in.

EXIM's Direct Express Select takes the red tape out of exporting and puts you face-to-face with an expert who's got your back. Specifically designed for underserved businesses, this first-of-its-kind invoice insurance helps you offer competitive terms while protecting against nonpayment—and boost cash flow by using insured receivables as collateral.

Program features:

Step-by-step help from our expert team

95% coverage

No deductible

$0 application or policy fees

Pay-as-you-ship flexibility

Complete the form below to access our free guide.