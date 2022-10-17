Everything You Need to Know About Masterminds

Are you a high performer wondering how you can get to the next level in life? Are you looking to accomplish your goals faster and achieve more but need some guidance? In this episode, learn the power of mastermind groups, and how it can help you improve the quality of your life, and the level of your success. As you surround yourself with more like-minded people, consider this: “Be the connector, introduce people, get to know people, and start uniting everyone that you can. So few people are doing events because it’s easier to sell something on the internet than to host an event, but when you host an event like a mastermind you learn every other skill needed to succeed as an influencer.” If you're looking for great tips on how to set up and run a great mastermind, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

