Why Most Funnels Don't Work

Sales funnels are a powerful tool in modern marketing, but their success isn't guaranteed. In this episode, Brendon explores the common pitfalls and misconceptions that often lead to funnel failures. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a renewed perspective on how to build effective sales funnels that not only convert but also provide value to your audience. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to funnel marketing and embark on a journey to create funnels that truly work for your business. “It’s the simple moves in setting up these funnels and managing them that will actually make you more successful than anything else you could do.” If you're looking for great tips on how to build a highly efficient funnel system, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Building an Expert Empire

An Expert Empire is more than just a business; it's a powerful brand built around your expertise and authority in your field. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies, branding techniques, and entrepreneurial insights to guide you in constructing an empire that sets you apart as a true industry leader. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with invaluable knowledge and a strategic blueprint to build an Expert Empire that not only transforms your business but also positions you as a respected authority in your field. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to business and embark on a journey to establish your own Expert Empire. “At some point either your internal small fears about fear and judgment direct your life, or your creative calling to contribute to other peoples lives directs your life. One of them is going to direct you and you get to choose that.” If you're looking for great tips on how to build an expert empire for your brand or business, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Social Media Explosion Techniques

Social media has revolutionized the way we connect, communicate, and do business, and in this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies, expert insights, and proven techniques to skyrocket your online presence. By the end of this episode, you'll be armed with invaluable knowledge and a comprehensive roadmap to ignite your social media presence, boost your brand, and reach new heights of online success. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to social media and set yourself on a path to becoming a true influencer in the digital realm. “Social media is a great tool to connect with people, but the ultimate end of social media for experts and thought leaders is to generate new students to help you grow your business.” If you're looking for great tips on how to create an awesome social media strategy for your brand, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Master Launches & Webinars

Product launches and webinars can be incredibly powerful tools for engaging your audience, generating leads, and driving sales. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies, proven techniques, and shares decades of experience to help you become a master in this field. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with invaluable knowledge and a blueprint to excel in the world of launches and webinars, achieving unparalleled success for your business. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to marketing and sales, and embark on a journey to become a true master of this dynamic duo. “If you see someone doing something that seems to be working, give it a shot, it’s okay if it fails. No body cares if you have a sales video that doesn’t perform, you’re the only one who knows.” If you're looking for great tips on how to master product launches and running webinars, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

What You Should (and Shouldn't) Sell

In the dynamic world of business, making the right product or service offerings can make all the difference. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies, market analysis techniques, and customer feedback insights to help you make informed decisions about your business offerings. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with invaluable knowledge and a strategic framework to refine your business offerings and maximize your impact. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to business decision-making and set your brand on a path to thrive. “If you’re trying to have a long-term career then sell stuff that fascinates you. Follow your heart, follow your passions, and follow what fascinates you. Everything else is a compromise.” If you're looking for great tips on what you should and shouldn't sell in your business, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

10 Strategies For Becoming a High-Level Trainer

Whether you're an experienced trainer or aspiring to enter the field, this episode will provide you with practical strategies and insights to elevate your training game. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with invaluable knowledge and a roadmap to excel as a high-level trainer, create impactful learning experiences, and empower others to achieve their potential. Get ready to transform your training approach and set yourself on a path to becoming a true influencer in the world of education and development. “If you do want to change the world then you need to change yourself. If you want to put more positive energy out there you need to learn to have it and exude it. If you want to train people how to achieve things better then you need to train yourself to achieve things better.” If you're looking for great tips on how to become a high-level trainer, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

The Integrated Product Model

An integrated product model goes beyond individual offerings; it's about creating a cohesive ecosystem of products that seamlessly complement each other and provide exceptional value to your customers. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies, design principles, and real-world examples to guide you through the process of developing a successful integrated product model. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with invaluable knowledge and a roadmap to elevate your brand's product offerings and create a seamless and rewarding customer journey. Get ready to transform your approach to product development and build a brand that thrives through integration. “It doesn’t where you start, just start something that matters. It doesn’t matter what product you begin with, just begin with one. You just need to start somewhere.” If you're looking for great tips on how to develop an integrated product model for your brand or business, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Develop Your Curriculum

Crafting an effective curriculum is essential for delivering value and ensuring the success of your educational endeavors. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies, instructional design principles, and creative approaches to designing a curriculum that engages and empowers your audience. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a roadmap to create a curriculum that resonates, inspires learning, and sets your course or business on a path to excellence. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to curriculum development and elevate the educational experiences you offer. “A lot of great teaching and curriculum development is really just teaching people how to think about something. It’s the bigger picture, what I call philosophy, of this entire thing before we start teaching.” If you're looking for great tips on how to develop your curriculum, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Keep People Buying From You Forever

In the competitive marketplace, creating long-term relationships with customers is essential for sustained success. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies and proven techniques to cultivate customer loyalty and ensure repeat business. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with invaluable knowledge and a customer-centric approach to keep people buying from you for a lifetime. Get ready to elevate your business and build a loyal customer following that stands the test of time. “If you want life long growth contribution in this industry then you absolutely need to know the other leaders, be familiar with them, and attend conferences with them.” If you're looking for great tips on how to keep people buying from you forever, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Build Your Credibility

Credibility is the foundation of success in any business, and in this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies to enhance your reputation and influence in your field. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a blueprint to elevate your credibility, attract more clients, and position yourself as a go-to expert in your industry. Get ready to establish a powerful reputation, gain a competitive edge, and make a lasting impact in the marketplace. “People don’t believe your successes unless they believe your struggles. You want to talk to real people, and real people struggle, so you always start with the struggle.” If you're looking for great tips on how to build your credibility, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

The Modern Thought Leader Business Model

Thought leadership has evolved, and in this episode, we'll explore the strategic approach and mindset required to become a modern thought leader. In this episode, Brendon dives into the power of authentic storytelling, leveraging social media, and creating valuable content that resonates with your audience. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with invaluable knowledge and a roadmap to elevate your thought leadership to new heights, make a significant impact, and create a business model that sets you apart in the digital landscape. Get ready to step into the future of thought leadership and revolutionize your approach to business success. “If you are not consistently talking to your audience they will not be consistently buying from you, they will not be consistently sharing your work, and you will not be consistently growing.” If you're looking for great tips on how to grow your business as a thought leader, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

The 5 Biggest Lessons I Learned Starting Out

Starting a business can be an exhilarating and challenging journey, filled with valuable lessons and growth opportunities. In this episode, Brendon reflects on his own experiences and provides real-world insights to help aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the early stages of their entrepreneurial ventures. By the end of this episode, you'll gain invaluable knowledge and practical wisdom to set you on a path to entrepreneurial success. Get ready to learn great lessons and embark on a transformative journey to build and grow your own business. “My number 1 biggest lesson that I wish I knew earlier is to know your role and to schedule your skill development so that you can be successful in that role.” If you're looking for great tips on what to look out for when starting a business, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

The 5 P's of the Influencer Career

Being an influencer goes beyond posting on social media; it requires a strategic approach and a solid foundation to your work. In this episode, Brendon dives into the key elements that can propel your influencer career forward. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a roadmap to advance your career as an influencer, stand out from the crowd, and attract meaningful opportunities. Get ready to unleash your influence and unlock a world of possibilities. “Most people are fearful of selling or promoting. What I love to tell people is that all you are doing when you are selling or promoting is teaching people about the value of what you have.” If you're looking for great tips on how to advance your career as an influencer, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Grow Your Online Business

The online marketplace offers tremendous opportunities for entrepreneurs, but standing out and achieving sustainable growth requires strategic planning and execution. In this episode, Brendon explores practical strategies, marketing techniques, and proven tactics to help you scale your online business to new heights. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained invaluable knowledge and a roadmap to propel your online business forward, reaching wider audiences and maximizing your impact. Get ready to transform your online business and unlock the success you've always envisioned. “You are not just a content creator, you’re an influencer, because you are choosing to consciously shape people’s mindsets.” If you're looking for great tips on how to grow your online business, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

The Influencer Mindset

Whether you aspire to become a social media influencer, a thought leader in your industry, or simply want to amplify your impact, developing an influencer mindset is key. In this episode, Brendon explores the mindset shifts, strategies, and techniques employed by successful influencers to build their personal brand and make a difference in the lives of others. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained valuable knowledge and inspiration to cultivate an influencer mindset, unlock your potential, and leave a lasting impact on the world. Get ready to step into your influence and inspire others. “The thing that’s holding you back is not marketing, it’s the mindset that says ‘I am ready for this now and I’m ready to influence people in an impactful way’. Even if you don’t know how to do those things yet, you’ll learn along the way.” If you're looking for great tips on how to develop the influencer mindset, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

7 Tips to Scaling Your Brand

Scaling a brand requires strategic planning, focused execution, and a deep understanding of your target market. In this episode, Brendon dives into practical techniques for expanding your brand's reach, increasing sales, and maximizing profitability. By the end of this episode, you'll have a toolkit of strategies and expert guidance to accelerate the growth of your brand and position it as a dominant force in your industry. Get ready to elevate your brand to new heights and unlock unparalleled success. “Most people lose motivation because they haven’t looked at their goals in 5 years. They say they have goals, but if you’re not looking at your goals daily, then you’re distancing yourself from your ambition.” If you're looking for great tips on how to scale your brand or business, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Share Your Message With More People

Whether you're a content creator, entrepreneur, or someone with an important message to convey, reaching more people is crucial for making an impact. In this episode, Brendon will discuss the importance of clarifying your message and identifying your target audience for your brand or business. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained valuable insights and actionable advice to expand your reach, amplify your message, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Tune in and discover how to effectively share your message with more people. “I believe that when you go from selling swag and memberships to actually interacting with someone and work with them on their problems, that is when you become good. You can be put in a room with any person and I know that I can affect behavior change.” If you're looking for great tips on how to share your message with more people, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Build the Launch Sequences For Your New Business

Launching a new business can be an exhilarating yet overwhelming experience, and having a well-planned launch sequence is essential for your success. In this episode, Brendon explores the key components of a launch sequence, from pre-launch preparation to post-launch follow-up. Whether you're an entrepreneur or part of a team, this episode will equip you with valuable insights and actionable tips to build effective launch sequences that create impact and drive success for your new business. Get ready to launch with confidence and set your business up for growth and prosperity. “If you asked me what to do first in your business, I’d say to do a monthly subscription. In the modern market, subscribers paying monthly reoccurring revenue, creates the highest evaluation of companies.” If you're looking for great tips on how to set up successful launch sequences for your new business, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

The Entrepreneur's Guide to Selling

Selling is a crucial skill for any business owner, yet it can often be intimidating or overwhelming. In this episode, Brendon discusses some of the most effective strategies and techniques to help you sell your products or services with confidence and success. By the end of this episode, you'll have the tools and knowledge to navigate the sales process with more ease and drive your business towards greater success. “If you don’t have a product yet that is making you over $100,000 a year, my question is what have you been doing?” If you're looking for great tips on how to sell as an entrepreneur, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Everything You Need to Know About Money

Money is an essential part of our lives, yet many people struggle with managing it effectively and maintaining a healthy mindset around it. In this episode, Brendon explores the psychology behind our relationship with money and how our beliefs and attitudes can shape our financial decisions. By the end of this episode, you'll have gained valuable insights and tools to improve your relationship with money, empowering you to make informed financial decisions and achieve greater financial well-being. “Your next level of wealth is in the articulation in describing your customers day. How well do you articulate their real life and challenges? How well do you paint the picture of the future?” If you're looking for great tips on how to improve your relationship with money, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

8 Principles I Learned From Doing My Own Summit

Hosting a summit can be a powerful way to grow your business, expand your reach, and establish your authority in your industry. However, planning and executing a summit can be a daunting task if you are unsure of where to begin. In this episode, Brendon discusses 8 crucial principles that are guaranteed to help you run a successful summit event. “Why not? Why are you not on zoom with 10, 20, or 100 people a week? Teach, add value, take questions, and sell. Just do this every week, trust me.” If you're looking for great tips on how to run a successful summit or workshop, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Everything You Need to Know About Referral Programs

Referral programs can be a cost-effective and powerful marketing tool for businesses of all sizes. By harnessing the power of word-of-mouth marketing, companies can attract new customers and build loyalty among existing ones. In this episode, you'll hear Brendon discuss the benefits of referral programs and how they can help businesses grow. “You must know who has big email lists in your industry. People who have the largest and most engaged email lists are still the highest earners in our space today still.”  If you're looking for great tips on how to operate your business with referral programs, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Sell Higher-Priced Stuff

Have you ever tried to sell a product or service at a higher-price point, only to discover that it feels uncomfortable or could possibly be driving customers away? What if we told you that higher-priced products and services are actually essential for your business to thrive? In this episode, learn ways to sell higher-priced products and services while feeling like your authentic self. On your path to being better at selling more expensive products, consider this: “You don’t set price on how you feel because price has nothing to do with you. In a capitalistic world, which we live in, price is set by what people will pay. It’s set by the market, not by your mood.”  If you're looking for great tips on how to sell higher-priced products and services, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Everything You Need to Know About Publishing

Do you have a great book or publication that you've recently finished? Are you eager to get your work into the world but still wondering how to navigate the publishing side of things? In this episode, learn the strategies necessary to have a successful book launch so your book reaches the people it was intended for. “The ability for you to sell stuff on your own website is your freedom. The ability to sell stuff on Amazon is nice, you get a cut of the money, but you don’t get the lifetime value of a customer. The lifetime value of a customer can be hundreds or thousands of dollars if you have their contact information.”  If you're looking for great tips on how to publish your next piece of writing, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Everything You Want to Know About Scaling Your Business

As entrepreneurs, we all have big ambitions when starting a new business to grow a successful brand. But if you don’t build a road map in place before you start to grow, you could stint your growth longer than you anticipated. In this episode, Brendon shares some of his best tips on what to consider when starting to scale your brand or business. “The easiest way to scale isn’t to go get new clients, but rather to follow up with the people you do have and earn more with them.”  If you're looking for great tips on how to scale your business, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Keep Your Business From Getting Sued

Setting up a business can be a complicated task with a lot of fine print to look over. You should always consult legal assistance to make sure you're on the right path, but there are some tips that most industry professionals should already be implementing from day one. In this episode, Brendon covers his top recommendations on what you should consider if you want to set your business up for success and to avoid any disputes of any kind down the road. “In general, run a good business and be responsible. Don’t make claims or promises that you can’t fulfill instead talk about the details of what you are providing and the benefits of those things.” If you're looking for great tips on how to run your business in a safe manner, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Everything You Need to Know About Masterminds

Are you a high performer wondering how you can get to the next level in life? Are you looking to accomplish your goals faster and achieve more but need some guidance? In this episode, learn the power of mastermind groups, and how it can help you improve the quality of your life, and the level of your success. As you surround yourself with more like-minded people, consider this: “Be the connector, introduce people, get to know people, and start uniting everyone that you can. So few people are doing events because it’s easier to sell something on the internet than to host an event, but when you host an event like a mastermind you learn every other skill needed to succeed as an influencer.” If you're looking for great tips on how to set up and run a great mastermind, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Everything You Need to Know About Running Ads

These days, running ads is an integral part of operating and scaling any brand or business. Creating a successful ad campaign can seem confusing, but if you know how to properly set them up, and which benchmarks to measure, you can become more strategic in your approach and therefore have better results. In this episode, Brendon shares his experience on how to set up your ads for success and avoid losing money and feeling overwhelmed. “The number one thing people do in our industry is, they just run an ad without fully tracking what happens with each person. They’re basically throwing money out of the door and they’re hoping it works. I think it’s worthwhile to set it all up beforehand.” If you're looking for great tips on how to set up the best ads for your business, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Master Content Generation

One of the most vital roles in every marketing campaign is creating content that delivers valuable information to your prospects. Whether you've recently started a business, or are a seasoned professional, your company needs to create a strategy that ensures consistent content generation for your community. In this episode, Brendon shares powerful tips on how to ensure you build a content generation system that ensures consistent, quality content. “If we are going to double down on our goodness as an influencer community, then the only way to do that is to be more prolific and put out more great content that inspires people to live better lives.” If you're looking for great tips on how to master your content creation, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Everything You Need to Know About Teaching Online

Online training can be an incredibly valuable and lucrative component to running your brand or business, but there are certain things that you need to know if you want to take things to the next level and build your community. In this episode, Brendon goes over core strategies that you'll need to execute, how a training differs from a course or workshop, and what to avoid if you want to become a successful online trainer. “One of the reasons people don’t do good virtual trainings is because they think content is the outcome. No, energy is the outcome, because without the right energy imbued into your training, they won’t watch the training and achieve any progress.” If you're looking for great tips on how to set up your next virtual training, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Start Your First Seminar

Are you a thought leader, influencer, or business owner and are looking to launch your first - or next - seminar, but don't know where to start? In this episode, Brendon gives his best tips and advice from all his prior events to help you strategize towards victory. On your path to understanding the seminar model, consider this: “Launching a seminar is going to require you to do some build up and conversation about the seminar before the tickets go on sale. It’s more important today than it was even a year ago or three years ago.” If you're looking for great tips on how to set up your next seminar, then this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Do a 7-Day Launch

Are you getting ready for a new launch in your business but feel like you're a bit in the weeds and need some advice? In this episode, discover some of the most important factors to have a successful product launch and get some questions answered that might help you along the way. “I believe that the 7-day launch is the most effective because you add value first, you give your great offer, and then you have a hard deadline. However, everything is contingent upon adding great value.” If you're looking for great tips on how to set up the next launch in your business, then this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Maintain Your Content Pipelines

Regardless of what business you're in or what type of brand you operate, maintaining and scaling your content pipelines is going to be crucial for your long-term growth. In this episode, learn how to systematize the process of creating online content so that your release schedule doesn't rely on whether or not you find time to create content. “If you own your own business or brand, your primary focus in creating content is to first create the marketing funnels and the marketing content that sells.” If you're looking for the best advice on how to run your content pipelines, then this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

5 Ways to Build and Grow Your Email List

If you have a business that operates online, you know how imperative it is to have an email list. But how do you grow your list so that you can reach more customers? In this episode, learn a step by step process to create a world-class email list. “If people opted in for something, deliver it immediately. Don’t make them have to jump through a bunch of hoops to go find it. If they find it valuable, they’ll look for your emails and if they don’t find it valuable it’s just junk mail.” If you'd like to build an effective email list, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Pivot Your Brand Without Alienating Your Audience

Are you looking to change the products or services you provide, rebrand, or make some sort of major change in your business strategy? In this episode, learn how to pivot your brand in a way that makes your audience excited, as opposed to confused. “The most important thing I could ever tell people who are entrepreneurs is to never let your internal fears be confused for marketing realities. The market cares way less than you think they would.” If you'd like to pivot to a fresh approach that is more valuable to your customers and clients, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

6 Steps to Building and Launching a New Brand

How do you build and launch a new brand? In this episode, discover 6 key insights to launch a new company, brand, or program effectively. “When I say 'create an offer' I don’t mean it philosophically. I mean create an offer and put it online for sale...that should be your first action. Before you do anything, set the infrastructure up to be able to take and accept money.” If you'd like to launch your brand it right the first time, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Advanced Copywriting Techniques

One of the biggest mistakes we make in marketing is communicate to our audience without using powerful copywriting. Whether it be what we say in a video, or what we write on a webpage or email, we must utilize proven forms of communication to truly convey what we want our audience to feel and experience. In this episode, learn techniques to communicate with your audience, leads and prospects to drastically increase sales. ﻿“If you don’t understand human behavior, human psychology, and direct response copywriting, you’re toast. Once you know human behavior and you know direct response copywriting, I really believe you’re on the most important and fast path to millions of dollars.” If you'd like to up your copywriting game and make more sales, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Can I Sustain Posting on All Platforms? (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook)

It goes without saying that if you own a business, you need to have a social media presence. But what if you're a 'solopreneur' or have a small team? Do you pick one platform, or do you really have the bandwidth to post across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and more? In this episode, discover how to proliferate your content in a way that is sustainable and profitable. “What most people do, is they think they need to be everywhere and they focus on that instead of making money. If you’re going to make content long term as a career you have to think about money. People don’t like it when I say that, but if you don’t make the money then you can’t sustain the message.” If you'd like powerful content strategies and tips, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

7 Tips to Become an Amazing Speaker

One of the most rewarding and impactful things you can do in business and in life is become an amazing speaker. In this episode, discover the 7 tips you need to become a world-class speaker. “The changing day when you can take an arena of people and light them up, getting them to connect is the day it’s not about you anymore. It’s about the leadership mentality, because your job is to go lead not just survive.” If you'd like to level up your speaking skills, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Make Better and More Lucrative Ads

One of, if not the best way to scale your business and sales is by running ads. In this episode, discover powerful, proven ways to run better ads that will bring in more sales, more revenue, and therefore drive more impact. “Campaigns are the single most predictable way to grow your business today online. Way above partnerships or other methods because ads really give you a high level of control about the future of your business.” If you'd like to create more lucrative ads, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Create and Sell Online Courses

Online courses can be one of the most profitable ways to make money online, and share your knowledge. In this episode, learn the steps involved in creating and selling successful online courses; from creating valuable content, to the best marketing strategies. “Online courses are what I feel make you the greatest expert in the marketplace. When you have an online course, I think that gives you even more credibility than a book, than speaking, or anything else. If you’re into thought leadership you should have a course someday.” If you'd like valuable insights and tips for creating and selling your own online courses, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Everything You Need to Know About Marketing Campaigns

We all have to utilize marketing when releasing our special product or service into the world. In this episode, receive an all-encompassing overview of marketing strategies, which will allow you to roll out successful campaigns. “Lots of people make the mistake of adding campaigns to your general newsletter too soon. Adding them too soon can be harmful because they don’t really know you yet. I tell people to think about the story arc of what you want a new person to know about you.” If you'd like an end-to-end breakdown of online marketing campaigns to use for your next promotion, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Social Media – Content Secrets

These days, there is so much pressure to create and post content, but it's not always obvious what strategy to use. In this episode, learn a content strategy that you can stick to, that will deliver results. “Lots of people can pick a revenue platform and post 4 times per day, but it’s those that are posting good content that people actually share, like, and join the community that actually make a difference in the world.” If you'd like a powerful content proliferation strategy, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Live Launches: Everything You Need to Know

If you've ever seen your favorite influencer go live and sell something, and you want to do that too, then this episode is for you. Learn which live launches work the best, why you should shorten your promotional cycle, and why you should double down on circular viralocity. “Don’t only sell something once a year, it is a bad idea, and over the long term you’ll discover that. Have that item available for sale more often. If your mission is to serve more people then you should have that available for sale more often.” If you'd like to do a live launch for your audience, check out this episode! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Craft Your Story

One of the most powerful ways to get people to become raving fans and customers is by sharing your story. In this episode, learn the best ways to tell your brand story to your followers and prospects to build connection, trust. “You don’t have to be master of the universe or ms. perfect to be able to help people. It’s okay if every part of your life isn’t perfect you can still inspire people with what you know. You can take any area of your life and examine what made you successful there.” If you'd like a powerful story to help people resonate with your brand, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place: https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

You Need a Content Creation Machine! (How to Create and Scale It)

Regardless of what business you're in, you're going to benefit from creating scalable content. In this episode learn how to systematize the process of creating online content so that your release schedule doesn't rely on whether or not you find time to create content. “You probably already know what you need to do in marketing. Now you just need to do it more consistently. You already know you should be going live, making videos, and creating things to sell, now you just need to do them more consistently. Get rid of procrastination and go...then you’ll have success in your industry.” If you'd like to release content consistently with minimal effort, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Get Free Customers: Promotional Partner Secrets

If you want to make more sales and get more customers, one of the most powerful and free ways to do so is by leveraging promotional partners. In this episode, learn best practices for launching a successful promotional partner program so you can leverage other people's networks to make more sales and impact more people. “There’s so many people beyond my immediate team that has supported my personal brand in growing and I can’t think of any other area that has been bigger than the affiliate world.” If you'd like to use promotional partners to make more sales, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

The 2 Types of Book Campaigns & How to Run Them

If you plan on writing a book in your lifetime (or already have), you’re going to need an effective marketing campaign to get readers. In this episode, learn about two book campaigns and exactly how to run them for optimal success. “If I want my audience to buy retail, I need to ask myself what I have to do to incentivize them to buy right now and then add on a deadline. There has to be a closed window in order for people to buy retail.” If you’d like to launch and market your book successfully, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Lead a Movement

Whether you're leading a team, starting a movement, or trying to motivate and influence the people around you, we can all benefit from mastering leadership skills. In this episode, learn how to become a world-class leader so you can empower those around you to take the actions that benefit everyone involved. “The first tenet of leadership is honesty of self. Not just to know yourself and trust yourself, but to imagine yourself better and to work into that." If you'd like to lead a powerful movement, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Strategically Plan Your Content

When it comes to creating content, it can become overwhelming if we don't have a plan and strategy. In this episode, learn how to create a content calendar and run a successful campaign, so you can more easily predict the success of your campaign, sales, and business overall. “You need to strategically plan your content. You need to plan days that you are creating that content, releasing that content, and planning promotional campaigns. If you don’t know what you’re promoting over the next 3 to 4 quarters then you’re not really in the game yet.” If you'd like a more clear strategy for creating and releasing content, as well as great promotional strategies, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Promote a Seminar

In this episode, get a behind-the-scenes look at how to run successful seminars, live events, conferences, and summits. On your path to understanding the seminar model, consider this: “I highly recommend if you’re going to launch a seminar to plan at least 9 months out or even a year, give yourself time to fill that event. I want to let you know that it’s harder than you think, unless you already have a history of selling out everything you do online.” If you'd like to run successful seminars, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Launch a Book

In this episode, learn the strategies necessary to have a successful book launch so your book reaches the people it was intended for. “People always try to get the attention first and then they say they’ll eventually sell something someday, but I say this is wrong. Instead, build exactly what you are going to sell and then go get the attention and bring your audience back to your product.” If you'd like to have a successful book launch, this episode is for you! 1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:  https://growthday.com 2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits: https://amzn.to/2vhf82C 3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!): https://www.growthday.com/hps 4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence 5. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Run Profitable Ad Campaigns

In this episode, learn how to run profitable ad campaigns for your business, so you can earn more revenue and make a bigger impact. On your path to improving your ads, consider this: “If you don’t know what your audience member is trying to achieve, please don’t waste your time on ads. If you don’t know what gets in their way, don’t run an ad. You first need to find out what their ambitions are and what obstacles they face in getting there.” If you'd like to master online ads, this episode is for you! 1. Get free ticket to Influencer Summit: https://influencersummit.com 2. Add my to your contacts and “marketing” to 503-212-6125. https://my.community.com/brendon 3. Get my daily life coaching audio and system for self-improvement, exclusively in GrowthDay. Free trial: https://growthday.com 4. Follow me on Instagram: @BrendonBurchard

⚠️ How to Save a Failing Promotion

Imagine this: You've spent weeks or even months perfecting a promotion for your business. You finally launch, only to realize that your results are abysmal! In this episode, discover how to turn a failing promotion around so you can make more sales and serve more clients and customers. “For those of you who get discouraged and frustrated with yourself, I’m here to tell you that marketing is really all about testing. As you keep trying new things, you’ll improve, learn to be okay with failure, and find specific leverage points to make your next sales videos better.” If you'd like to learn strategies to create better marketing promotions, this episode is for you! 1. Get free ticket to Influencer Summit: https://influencersummit.com 2. Add my to your contacts and “marketing” to 503-212-6125. https://my.community.com/brendon 3. Get my daily life coaching audio and system for self-improvement, exclusively in GrowthDay. Free trial: https://growthday.com 4. Follow me on Instagram: @BrendonBurchard

ANNOUNCEMENT: GrowthDay Podcast Network!

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! We just released the GrowthDay Podcast Network! Go to GrowthDay.com/Podcasts to see all of the podcasts in our network! Here are the podcasts on our network: • Motivation with Brendon Burchard • Earn Your Happy with Lori Harder • Straight Up with Trent Shelton • BossBabe Podcast with Natalie Ellis and Danielle Canty • Women of Impact with Lisa Bilyeu • Marketing with Brendon Burchard 1. Get free ticket to Influencer Summit: https://influencersummit.com 2. Add my to your contacts and “marketing” to 503-212-6125. https://my.community.com/brendon 3. Get my daily life coaching audio and system for self-improvement, exclusively in GrowthDay. Free trial: https://growthday.com 4. Follow me on Instagram: @BrendonBurchard

How to Make the Next 60 Days Count

You can accomplish almost anything you put your mind to in the next 60 days. In this episode, get absolute clarity on what you'll do for the next two months, and finish strong. 1. Get free ticket to Influencer Summit: https://influencersummit.com 2. Add my to your contacts and “marketing” to 503-212-6125. https://my.community.com/brendon 3. Get my daily life coaching audio and system for self-improvement, exclusively in GrowthDay. Free trial: https://growthday.com 4. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Everything You Need to Know About Advertising

In this episode, Brendon breaks down everything you need to know about advertising so that you can earn more, serve at a higher level, and improve the quality of your life. 1. Get free ticket to Influencer Summit: https://influencersummit.com 2. Add my to your contacts and “marketing” to 503-212-6125. https://my.community.com/brendon 3. Get my daily life coaching audio and system for self-improvement, exclusively in GrowthDay. Free trial: https://growthday.com 4. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

5 Ways to Improve Your Messaging

Whether it be your website, social media, an ad or an email, learn what to say and how to say it in this powerful training on improving your messaging. 1. Get free ticket to Influencer Summit: https://influencersummit.com 2. Add my to your contacts and “marketing” to 503-212-6125. https://my.community.com/brendon 3. Get my daily life coaching audio and system for self-improvement, exclusively in GrowthDay. Free trial: https://growthday.com 4. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

How to Maintain a Content Creation Rhythm

In this episode, plan your content rhythm for the next 12 months, to ensure you can stay consistent across all platforms. 1. Get free ticket to Influencer Summit: https://influencersummit.com 2. Add my to your contacts and “marketing” to 503-212-6125. https://my.community.com/brendon 3. Get my daily life coaching audio and system for self-improvement, exclusively in GrowthDay. Free trial: https://growthday.com 4. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Game-Changing Referral Programs

In this episode, learn the power of referral programs to boost or even multiply sales. 1. Get free ticket to Influencer Summit: https://influencersummit.com 2. Add my to your contacts and “marketing” to 503-212-6125. https://my.community.com/brendon 3. Get my daily life coaching audio and system for self-improvement, exclusively in GrowthDay. Free trial: https://growthday.com 4. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Designing Your Next Marketing Campaign

Brendon helps you design your next marketing campaign to close out the year, and thrive in 2023! 1. Get free ticket to Influencer Summit: https://influencersummit.com 2. Add my to your contacts and “marketing” to 503-212-6125. https://my.community.com/brendon 3. Get my daily life coaching audio and system for self-improvement, exclusively in GrowthDay. Free trial: https://growthday.com 4. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

8 Principles For Selling Anything

Discover the 8 principles for selling absolutely anything! 1. Get free ticket to Influencer Summit: https://influencersummit.com 2. Add my to your contacts and “marketing” to 503-212-6125. https://my.community.com/brendon 3. Get my daily life coaching audio and system for self-improvement, exclusively in GrowthDay. Free trial: https://growthday.com 4. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

Episode 1: Marketing with Brendon Burchard

Brendon shares his vision for the new show... 1. Get free ticket to Influencer Summit: https://influencersummit.com 2. Add me to your contacts by texting "marketing" to 503-212-6125. https://my.community.com/brendon 3. Get my daily life coaching audio and system for self-improvement, exclusively in GrowthDay. Free trial: https://growthday.com 4. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard

