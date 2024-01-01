Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

3Z Brands ("3Z") is a vertically-integrated manufacturer, direct-to-consumer brand portfolio, wholesaler, and retailer of award-winning sleep products. Headquartered in Arizona and New York, 3Z operates a portfolio of best-in-class sleep brands including Helix Sleep, Brooklyn Bedding, Birch, Bear Mattress, Nolah Technologies, and Leesa Sleep. All of 3Z’s brands celebrate the power of personal preferences, while focusing on outstanding product quality, having won countless independently reviewed awards. Additionally, 3Z provides mattress production solutions across the industry with world-class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting-edge equipment, and decades of industry experience. The company strives to deliver excellent sleep products to any and every door in America.

For more information, please visit any of our brands:

www.helixsleep.com

www.brooklynbedding.com

www.birchliving.com

www.bearmattress.com

www.nolahmattress.com

www.leesa.com