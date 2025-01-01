Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Hostinger provides products and services that help clients succeed online, offering tools for e-commerce, blogs, portfolio websites, and more. Trusted by over 3 million clients in more than 150 countries, Hostinger is one of the top three web hosting brands worldwide. In 2025, Hostinger earned a spot on the FT 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies list for the sixth year in a row. The Hostinger team consists of around 900 curious and high-spirited professionals.