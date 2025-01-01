Hostinger

Hostinger provides products and services that help clients succeed online, offering tools for e-commerce, blogs, portfolio websites, and more. Trusted by over 3 million clients in more than 150 countries, Hostinger is one of the top three web hosting brands worldwide. In 2025, Hostinger earned a spot on the FT 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies list for the sixth year in a row. The Hostinger team consists of around 900 curious and high-spirited professionals.

A New Era of Online Presence: This Tool Turns Ideas Into Live Web Apps in Minutes

Hostinger Horizons unlocks web app creation for businesses and individuals with great ideas but no coding skills to bring them to life.