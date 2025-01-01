HOTWORX

HOTWORX has revolutionized the fitness industry by providing the ultimate hot exercise experience with our patented, infrared workout sauna! Our franchise business model creates a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to achieve their personal and professional goals by offering convenient and affordable access to a 24 Hour Infrared Fitness Studio that allows members to achieve their health and fitness goals. A certified Virtual Instructor guides users through each 15-minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session and 30-minute Isometric workout, providing a consistent workout experience that our franchisees and members can depend on. In addition to the unlimited HOTWORX sessions, members receive 24-hour access to the Functional Exercise or “FX” Zone, an area for productive use of time before, after, or in between infrared workout sessions.

