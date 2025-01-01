Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

iSmash is a family entertainment facility with three amazing activities all under one roof. We offer Rage Rooms, Splatter Paint Rooms, and state-of-the-art Axe Throwing lanes. Our stores operated with an average 27.8% net margin and $198k profits in 2023. For only $100k, you can begin your journey of becoming an iSmash Franchisee today.

The demand for each iSmash we open city after city is enormous! Our stores are at max capacity week after week. The simple reason is that people are bored with the same ole’ same ole’ i.e Pool Halls, Bowling Alley’s, Arcades, Movie Theaters, etc. Our stores are filled daily with folks of all ages looking for something fun, affordable, and unique to do. We handle all types of corporate events, and our Birthday Party packages are booked solid for months in advance.

A franchise like iSmash comes around once in a generation. We offer a complete turnkey business model with a huge demand and insanely high profit margins. We handle everything for our franchisees such as: site selection, landlord negotiations, buildout, inventory, marketing, and much more. As an owner/operator, you will have a blast running an iSmash store. Within a few short months, your business can run on autopilot, giving our franchisees the option to expand into new markets.