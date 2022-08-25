MarketBeat

Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks

High volume shifts tend to keep pressure on share price movement. Reversals can happen, but it’ll be hard to buck the current tide on these three stocks.

Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?

Network storage maker NetApp gapped up 8% Thursday following its earnings report, but reversed course Friday. Could strong guidance help the stock rebound?

Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner

Despite short-term headwinds, there are reasons for investors with a long-term outlook to consider Medtronic as a stock to manage through this recession.

Rivian Rising to the Challenge

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was heavily hyped up EV play up due to the celebrity fund manager investors like Ray Dalio and David Einhorn

3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession

Deflation enablers are companies that help organizations cut costs, grow efficiencies, and optimize performance during uncertain times.

Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity

If you’re willing to take a long position, there are signs that Advance Auto Parts stock may present investors with an opportunity

3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs

Who would have thought it, but of all the stocks out there Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has been one of the most consistent performers of the past three years.

Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings

Salesforces' earnings came in slightly weaker than expected, but the company continues to produce strong results overall.

Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio? 

Does AbbVie Inc. fit well into your portfolio? We'll take a look at several factors before you decide whether investing in shares makes sense for your needs.

Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?

Shares of PayPal are up 6% since the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results earlier this month. But does that mean the stock is a buy right now?

Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results

Snowflake remains at the forefront of the data warehousing industry. With earnings coming in stronger the stock has rallied.

NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market? 

Shares of NVIDIA are set to underperform the semiconductor market in the back half of the year but Broadcom is not. Datacenter demand should drive good results

3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023

Payroll companies anticipate strong results in 2023. Is it time to buy, or wait for these stocks to get momentum from their current consolidations?

Should Dividend Seekers Invest in the Kraft Heinz Company?

There's no question that households across America know about Kraft Heinz's brands. Is the company a good investment opportunity for you? Let's find out.

PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound

Domestic casino and gaming operator PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) stock has changed its name to reflect the nature of its gaming businesses.

