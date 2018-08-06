Novobrief

Sustainability

Toyota Startup Accelerator's Demo Day Aims to Catalyze Sustainable Innovation Across Europe

It's all about bringing together startups that are innovating in the "Mobility for All" and sustainability space.

Angel Investors

Business Angels Have Invested €1.2 Billion in Spanish Startups in 2018, According to New Report

Investments into Spanish startups by business angels are up 44 percent over last year in terms of euros.

Government policy

Spanish Association of Startups 'Requests More Ambition' From Spain's Prime Minister

Some in the startup community believe the Prime Minister's recent announcement about a new legal framework for startups is little more than a publicity stunt.

Women Entrepreneur™

New Report Finds 22 Percent of Spanish Startup Founders Are Women

The number of female entrepreneurs is growing, but the typical Spanish founder is a 35-year-old male.

Startups

Boom or Bubble? The 3 Issues That Block Spain's Startup Sector From Sustainable Growth.

A risk-averse culture and lack of access to funds are among the factors holding back new businesses in Spain.

