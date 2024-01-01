Oscar Health Brand Spotlight Partner What's This? Information Brand Spotlight Partner Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Oscar Health is a leading healthcare technology company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving our members. We have been challenging the status quo in the healthcare system since our founding in 2012, and are dedicated to making a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Oscar serves individuals, families, and small businesses through the ACA and offers health technology solutions that power the healthcare industry through +Oscar.Our technology drives superior experiences, deep engagement, and high-value clinical care, earning us the trust of approximately 1.65 million members.