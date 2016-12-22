Signing out of account, Standby...
Serena Williams Gets Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian
Ohanian confirmed the news on his Facebook page, writing: 'She said yes.'
Run-DMC Founder Sues Amazon and Wal-Mart Over Trademark
Darryl McDaniels, the owner of Run-DMC, is seeking at least $50 million of damages from the retailers and other defendants over their alleged sale of glasses, hats, patches, T-shirts, wallets and other products.
Burger King and Tim Hortons to Curb Antibiotics Use in Chicken
Concern has been growing that the overuse of such drugs is contributing to rising numbers of life-threatening human infections.
Kate Spade Exploring Sale
The company, known for its quirky and colorful satchels and totes, reported lower-than-expected quarterly same-store sales last month.
Sprint and OneWeb Say the 8,000 Jobs Announced by Trump Are Part of Previous Pledge
SoftBank holds stakes in both companies and its chief, billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son, earlier in December said he would invest $50 billion in the U.S. and create 50,000 jobs.
Amazon Says the 2016 Holiday Season Is the 'Best-Ever'
The company said more than 72 percent of its customers worldwide shopped through mobile devices.
How Korean Air Plans to Get Tough on Unruly Passengers
The new crew guidelines will include more staff training, use of the latest device to tie up a violent passenger and the banning of passengers with a history of unruly behavior.
Fights and Disturbances Shut Down Malls Across U.S.
Several malls across the United States on Monday during the typically busy post-Christmas shopping day.
Panasonic to Invest More Than $256 Million in Tesla's U.S. Plant for Solar Cells
The new investment will deepen the partnership of the two companies.
Amazon Flexes Muscle in Air Cargo Space in its Bid for Rapid Delivery
Expanding into transportation, from trucks to planes, is one of Amazon's most important endeavors as it strives to lure new customers.
Snapchat Is Buying an Israeli Augmented Reality Startup
Cimagine will become Snapchat's research and development center in Israel.
IKEA Agrees to $50 Million Settlement in Fatal Dresser Case
Two U.S. toddlers died in separate 2014 incidents when MALM dressers fell on them. A 22-month-old boy was killed this year in a similar incident.
Facebook Says Government Requests for Account Data Have Risen 27 Percent
Government requests for account data globally rose to 59,229 from 46,710.
Facebook Partners With Top Universities to Speed Up Tech Research
The agreement between Facebook's Building 8 and the universities comes as the social media company seeks to find new revenue streams in virtual reality and artificial intelligence.
Why Yahoo's Secret Scanning of Emails May Be a Terrifying Sign of What's to Come
The order on Yahoo from a secret court last year resulted from the government's drive to change decades of interpretation of the Fourth Amendment right of people to be secure against 'unreasonable searches and seizures.'