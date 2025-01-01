Senior Helpers
Senior Helpers® is a premier provider of in-home senior care, offering tailored services that range from companionship to specialized care for individuals living with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other chronic diseases. With a mission to provide compassionate care and improve the quality of life for seniors and their families, Senior Helpers is committed to setting the standard for dependable, professional, and personalized care through innovative programs like flexHOME, Return Home and LIFE Profile.
Founded in 2002, Senior Helpers operates a network of locally owned and operated franchises across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Senior Helpers has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® and is an industry leader in providing best-in-class training and support for its caregivers. To learn more about Senior Helpers and their services, visit seniorhelpers.com. If you are interested in opening a Senior Helpers franchise location, visit seniorhelpersfranchise.com.
Strong Growth and Exceptional Support Launch This Franchise to #1 in its Category
Senior Helpers claims the top spot in senior care on the 2025 Franchise 500.