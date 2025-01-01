Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Senior Helpers® is a premier provider of in-home senior care, offering tailored services that range from companionship to specialized care for individuals living with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other chronic diseases. With a mission to provide compassionate care and improve the quality of life for seniors and their families, Senior Helpers is committed to setting the standard for dependable, professional, and personalized care through innovative programs like flexHOME, Return Home and LIFE Profile.