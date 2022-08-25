Signing out of account, Standby...
5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4
Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
Is GameStop Stock a Buy Following Its NFT Debut?
Specialty Retailer GameStop (GME) debuted its NFT marketplace last month. However, with its bleak bottom-line positioning, would it be wise to invest in this popular meme stock now? Read on...
This ETF Is a “Buy” as Energy Sector Surges
OPEC recently announced its supply cut plans, boosting the energy sector. As energy prices could soar again, the ETF Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), which is rated Buy in...
Try These 3 Stocks Ideas for a Golden Retirement
The U.S. market came back in July and early August owing to a robust job market, strong corporate earnings, and a slight decline in inflation. However, the Fed’s hawkish stance...
Should Investors Buy the Dip on This Digital Payment Stock?
Digital payments company PayPal (PYPL) reported nearly 10% year-over-year revenue growth in the fiscal 2022 second quarter. However, the company’s top-line growth did not translate into bottom-line improvement. Moreover, shares...
Investors: Wake Up and Smell the Pain
Every article I saw today on Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole focused on the idea that raising rates will cause “pain” to the economy. This sparked a nasty...
Twitter Stock Was A "Sell" Even Before Whistleblower Revealed Security Issues
Social media company Twitter (TWTR) has been experiencing a rough time. In addition to poor second-quarter performance, TWTR is fighting a legal battle with Elon Musk over his decision to...
This Oil & Gas Stock Has Momentum Behind It. But a Sell Rating
Natural gas company Tellurian (TELL) has gained significant momentum lately on the backs of high natural gas prices. However, the stock is rated Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system....
Is Pfizer a Buy Before New Omicron Boosters Roll Out?
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer’s (PFE) omicron-targeted booster doses could soon be authorized this fall. The company has benefited largely from the pandemic and its vaccine rollouts. Now let’s find out if...
3 Strong Buy Stocks Yielding More Than 9%
The stock market is expected to remain under pressure as inflation still remains elevated, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively. Therefore, we think it could...
This Cloud Computing Company is Our Featured Stock of the Week...
The bear market in growth stocks has been brutal. However, there are many high-quality stocks that have seen their earnings, revenues, and margins continue to expand amid this tough environment...
Why the Fed’s Jackson Hole Meeting Could Affect the Bull vs. Bear Debate.
Usually, Thursdays are a great day for commentaries, because Fridays tend to be low-volatility and volume days. Occasionally, this isn’t the case like today for instance. Tomorrow, there is the...
Bill Gates Adding to Ecolab Position, but 3 of His Holdings Are Better Buys
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates’ Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has a substantial portfolio of investments, which several investors keenly follow. Bill Gates has been recently buying shares of...
Meme Stock Blue Apron Skyrockets… but These 3 Restaurants Are Better Buys
The return of the meme stock frenzy has led online retailer Blue Apron (APRN) to gain more than 90% over the past month. However, the rally is not fueled by...
As Rates Rise, 2 Mortgage REITs to Check out, and 1 to Ignore
Despite widespread uncertainties, REITs have achieved a strong performance in the last quarter, with FFO hitting a record high. Moreover, the Fed’s rate hike is boding well for mortgage REITs....