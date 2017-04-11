This Dog's Life

Leadership

The Woman Behind One of the Country's Largest Animal-Welfare Organizations Shares Her Leadership Advice When Dealing With a Divisive Community

Despite its laudable mission, Best Friends Animal Society has its critics. Its new CEO, Julie Castle, shares how to work with those who may not see eye to eye with you.

Dogs

Everything You Need to Create an Amazing Dog-Friendly Office

Ahead of 'Bring Your Dog to Work Day,' here are tips on how to make your office a welcoming place for our four-legged friends.

Coworking

Here are 50 Coworking Locations That Welcome Dogs

Having a furry friend wander the office can help improve collaboration, increase creativity, boost employee morale, improve employee satisfaction and decrease stress, to name a few of the benefits.

Dogs

What Entrepreneurs Are Betting On in the Pet World in the Next Few Years

Here's a recap of the Global Pet Expo, including what I saw, what I hated and what I think owners will see in the coming years.

Amazon

Amazon's Dog-Friendly Seattle Headquarters Is 6,000 Pups Strong

It has been reported for years that Amazon employees are all about the dogs, but until recently, it wasn't known how crazy they are about our four-legged friends.

Spotify

Music to Shelter Dogs' Ears: Spotify Is Helping Animals Get Adopted By Showing Off Their Music Tastes

The streaming service is working with a shelter in Germany to determine dogs' music preferences, so people can find their 'musical soulmate.'

Dogs

Swedish Brand Ikea Launches Modern, Affordable Pet Line

The question is who is going to assemble it?

Startups

Check Out the Airbnb Camping Experience for Owners and Their Dogs

Dogs and owners can go hiking, trail running, swimming, kayaking and mountain biking.

Franchises

To Celebrate 'Take Your Pet to Work Week,' Dogs Eat Free at Einstein Bros. Bagels

Pups gets a free doggy bagel, when their owners purchase an item.

Acquisitions

This Startup Got Bought in Reportedly Biggest Ecommerce Deal Ever

The deal supposedly beat out Walmart's purchase of Jet.com

Amazon

Amazon Opens Up Dog Park for Its 2,000 Office Pups

Also opened to the public, the park features doggie fountains, rocks for them to climb on and a treat truck.

