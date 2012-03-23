Touring & Tasting

Latest

Franciscan Winery is an Oakville District Find

The rich, vibrant flavors of Franciscan wines have been drawing Napa Valley visitors for nearly 40 years.

Tying the Knot in Temecula Valley

Wine-loving grooms and brides-to-be, rejoice: Temecula Valley wine country offers plenty of beautiful places where you can tie the knot.

Bennett Lane Winery Scores High With Sauvignon

Thirty-three wines from Bennett Lane, located in California's Napa Valley, have earned scores of 90 points or more from Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast and The Wine Advocate.

Robert Hall Honors Paso Robles With Rhone Wines

Robert Hall winery makes impressive RhÃ´ne wines that reflect the best of Paso Robles.

Steven Kent Winery Bets on Bordeaux

In the Livermore Valley, Steven Kent Mirassou has made it his mission to craft the best Bordeaux wines possible.

Herzog Wine Cellars Pairs Wines With Zagat-Rated Gourmet Food

An easy drive north of Los Angeles, a five-star Mediterranean restaurant and winery await your visit.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers Complex, Heady Oregon Blend

This historic vineyard distills the essence of the Beaver State in its acclaimed Pinot Noir and other cool-climate varietals.

WillaKenzie Estate's Recipe for Success: Terroir Plus Ingenuity

WillaKenzie Estate in Oregon makes excellent Pinot Noir using the full potential of its terroir and ingenious, sustainable production methods.

Le Boat Lets Visitors Savor the South of France

Luxury boat rental company Le Boat gives visitors a chance to tour the Languedoc-Roussillon wine country in the south of France, tailoring the experience to their individual tastes and interests.

Skinner Vineyards and Winery Reclaims Family History

More than 150 years ago, James Skinner founded a vineyard in the Sierra Foothills. Now the family of his descendant is renewing the Skinner legacy.

J. Lohr Educates and Pleases Wine Lovers

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines gives devotees of California wine a chance to learn more about it -- and, of course, to savor plenty of it.

Papapietro Perry Winery Has Gone From Garage to Greatness

Papapietro Perry Winery began in a garage as the hobby of friends Ben Papapietro and Bruce Perry. Now it's one of the best Pinot Noir producers around.

Oak Ridge: Oldest Winery in Lodi Knows How to Keep Things Small

The winery that pioneered the Lodi, California appellation is keeping to its roots while expanding distribution.

Markham Vineyards Draws on Napa Valley for Exquisite Blends

Kimberlee Nicholls, winemaker for Markham Vineyards, uses grapes from many Napa Valley locations to create unique and exquisite blends.

Galena Cellars Puts Illinois on the Winemaking Map

Illinois may not be the first place that leaps to mind when you think of great wine, but Christine Lawlor of Galena Cellars is winning wine lovers over to her state's terroir.

