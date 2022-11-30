Check out episode five of the new season of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch. In each episode of the show, entrepreneurs are challenged to step into an elevator and pitch their business on camera to a board of investors in 60 seconds or less. If the investors like what they hear, the elevator doors open to reveal the boardroom, and contestants have the chance to walk away with life-changing funding, mentorship from the smartest minds in business and a personal and brand-defining moment.

Related: What Do You Do When an Investor Suddenly Changes the Terms Mid-Deal?

Episode 5 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch board of investors:

Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, marketing expert

Brandon Marshall, former NFL wide receiver and founder and CEO of House of Athlete

Episode 5 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch contestants:

Sheena Jongeneel, founder of Stylette, an e-commerce children's clothing rental platform

James Curley, founder of Tyger Mat, an exercise mat that can measure the intensity of suspension workouts

Max Gomez, founder of Breathwrk, an app geared towards using breath for better physical and mental health

Kevin Swanson, founder of X Collar, a piece of safety equipment to prevent dangerous horse collar tackles in football

Katie Kaps, founder of Higher Dose, makers of infrared, PEMF, and red light devices

Related: Watch the Pitch That Landed a $175,000 Investment

Who wins, and who gets sent down?

The checkbooks are out in this episode. Semi-spoiler alert: three entrepreneurs walk out with deals. Watch and see if you can pick out the winners before the investors vote to let them in the boardroom or get sent down. Think about what you were looking for. Was it confidence? That they seemed to know their stuff? That they had a great story to tell? Take those pillars of what makes a winning pitch and make sure that you work them into yours.

Season 8 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is brought to you by Amazon Business with support from State Farm and Canon. New episodes stream Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.