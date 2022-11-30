Subscribe for 50% off
Here's How Investors Can Tell If You Are as Passionate as You Say You Are

On this bank-breaking episode of 'Elevator Pitch,' see who gets funding and who gets called out.

By

Check out episode five of the new season of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch. In each episode of the show, entrepreneurs are challenged to step into an elevator and pitch their business on camera to a board of investors in 60 seconds or less. If the investors like what they hear, the elevator doors open to reveal the boardroom, and contestants have the chance to walk away with life-changing funding, mentorship from the smartest minds in business and a personal and brand-defining moment.

Episode 5 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch board of investors:

Episode 5 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch contestants:

  • Sheena Jongeneel, founder of Stylette, an e-commerce children's clothing rental platform
  • James Curley, founder of Tyger Mat, an exercise mat that can measure the intensity of suspension workouts
  • Max Gomez, founder of Breathwrk, an app geared towards using breath for better physical and mental health
  • Kevin Swanson, founder of X Collar, a piece of safety equipment to prevent dangerous horse collar tackles in football
  • Katie Kaps, founder of Higher Dose, makers of infrared, PEMF, and red light devices

Who wins, and who gets sent down?

The checkbooks are out in this episode. Semi-spoiler alert: three entrepreneurs walk out with deals. Watch and see if you can pick out the winners before the investors vote to let them in the boardroom or get sent down. Think about what you were looking for. Was it confidence? That they seemed to know their stuff? That they had a great story to tell? Take those pillars of what makes a winning pitch and make sure that you work them into yours.

Season 8 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is brought to you by Amazon Business with support from State Farm and Canon. New episodes stream Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

Here's How Investors Can Tell If You Are as Passionate as You Say You Are

