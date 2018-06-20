This week, our high-profile investor judges get particular about what makes a company worth their time and funds.

Sometimes it's not the idea that costs the deal, it's the size of the company. Like Goldilocks, investors are picky, and your company may be too small, too big or just right.

On the weekly streaming pitch show Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, contestants enter the Entrepreneur Elevator and have 60 seconds to showcase their product before they reach the top floor. Everyone puts their own spin on it -- in this week's episode, one contestant brings her kids along, while another couple arrives dressed in uniform.

Once the minute is up, a panel of high-profile investor judges decides if they want to open the doors to hear each entrepreneur's idea in more detail -- and consider investing -- or send them back down to the lobby.

In episode 9, a mother presents her solution to stop her kid from running around in his birthday suit, a phone repair shop hits the road and a woman finds an unexpected place to hide her shoes.

In light of recent tech scandals, the investors worry about one inventor's data protection, and if he can protect their, and other people's, money. It's a tempting idea, but risky. Is it worth it? Can he calm their nerves?

Watch the episode above, or on Facebook or YouTube, to see who walks away with the money. If you want to throw a penny to any of this season's entrepreneurs, support them via crowdfunding at the Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch hub.