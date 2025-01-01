Agentic AI
Your AI Initiatives Will Fail If You Don't Address This Crucial Component First
The agentic era demands infrastructure transformation. Here's why your AI initiatives are doomed without it.
63% of Indian CMOs Accountable to Drive Profitability, See AI as Key Growth Lever: IBM Study
In terms of skills, while 44 per cent of CMOs believe their function is ready to integrate Agentic AI, only 26 per cent believe they have the necessary talent to achieve their goals over the next two years
BUSINESSNEXT Unveils GenAI and Agentic AI Solutions to Transform Lending for Banks and NBFCs
The virtual assistants can evaluate loan eligibility, perform fraud checks, automate document verification, and offer personalised financial advice, thereby significantly reducing delays and errors in the loan lifecycle.
The Agentic AI Dilemma: Promise, Pitfalls, and Practicality
At this early stage, agentic AI can only be pursued where it delivers clear value or ROI
Automation Anywhere Sees Strong Growth in Agentic AI from India
The company has seen a 100 per cent QoQ growth for its AI agents and it has so far deployed over 1,500 AI agents globally
Ola's Krutrim Unveils AI Assistant 'Kruti' with Agentic Capabilities for Everyday Tasks
The assistant is available in 13 Indian languages and can respond in various tones and formats ranging from concise summaries to detailed narratives depending on the user's needs and the conversation's context
Indian HR Leaders Anticipate 383% Rise in Agentic AI Adoption by 2027
The shift will require every employee to gain new human, agent, and business skills, says Nathalie Scardino, President and Chief People Officer, Salesforce
National Technology Day 2025: Agentic AI – India's Next Tech Frontier?
For Agentic AI to truly thrive, experts say that businesses must embrace more than just technological upgrades
India Rides the Agentic AI Wave with Over 80% of Businesses Exploring its Potential: Deloitte Report
70 per cent of firms indicated a strong desire to use GenAI for automation, highlighting the increasing adoption of AI-powered autonomous systems across industries.
Tredence to Hire 1,700 People in 2025 as it Doubles Down on Gen AI, Agentic AI
30% of the new recruits will be in Gen AI and Agentic AI; the company also plans to train over 1,000 employees on Agentic AI in 2025