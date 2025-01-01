Agreement
Patch and Varaha Sign Multi-Million Dollar Agreement to Advance Durable Carbon Removal
The partnership channels essential climate finance into impactful projects spanning regenerative agriculture, reforestation, and biochar, driving both environmental gains and economic upliftment in rural areas.
TCS Partners with Air New Zealand to Lead Airline's Digital Transformation
Under the agreement, TCS will integrate AI-driven automation and cloud technologies into more than 600 applications critical to Air New Zealand's operations
A Successful Partnership Hinges on Careful Planning and Execution. Here Are 7 Things You Need to Ensure Partnership Success.
We'll examine key considerations that can shape a partnership's trajectory, ensuring its longevity and success.
Pickleball Kingdom Signs a Deal with Franchise India Group to go Global
According to the deal, Pickleball Kingdom will operate in Dubai, India, and Abu Dhabi first, then expand to other parts of the UAE.