AI skills
News and Trends
AI CERTs Launches 'Mission AI-Saksham' to Bridge India's AI Skills Gap with Free College Certifications
At the core of this initiative is AI CERTs' broader mission to certify one billion learners globally in AI and emerging technologies
News and Trends
The Rise of AI and the Future of Data Roles: How to Adapt, Evolve, and Thrive
Madhura advocates for continuous learning, emphasizing that understanding AI's ethical implications, promoting explainable AI, and focusing on human-AI collaboration will be critical.
Business Solutions
Learn AI Skills to Future-Proof Your Business
Find out just how much faster your workday can fly by when you use AI to streamline and automate tasks.
News and Trends
India's Workforce Embraces AI; Retail, Finance and Infrastructure Lags Behind
Only 48% of employees indicated that their organizations provided them with AI training