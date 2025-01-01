Amazon Web Services (AWS)
AWS Launches Space Accelerator Program Across Asia Pacific to Boost Space Innovation
The AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025 aims to empower space tech startups in APJ by providing resources, mentorship, and cloud technologies to scale innovations and advance the regional space economy.
Amazon Web Services Plans USD 8.3 Bn Cloud Expansion in Mumbai Region
The investment is projected to contribute USD 15.3 billion to India's GDP and support over 81,300 full-time jobs annually within the local data center supply chain.
Amazon apuesta por México: invierte más de $5,000 millones de dólares en nuevo centro de datos en Querétaro
El anuncio sobre el proyecto se hizo durante la conferencia matutina de la presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum.
AWS Commits USD 100 Mn to Advance Digital Education Equity
This initiative, part of the AWS Education Equity Initiative, aims to foster the development and scaling of digital learning solutions.